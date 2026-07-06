The Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is said to feature an extensively auditioned ensemble to bring authenticity to its world.

As anticipation builds for Daayra, director Meghna Gulzar is offering a glimpse into the extensive effort that went into casting the film. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, the thriller is set to release in cinemas on September 18, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers have revealed that the film's casting process was as detailed as its storytelling, with nearly 90 theatre actors auditioned before the final ensemble was locked.

Meghna Gulzar cast nearly 90 theatre actors for Daayra; even one-scene roles underwent rigorous auditions

According to the makers, Meghna Gulzar was committed to ensuring that every character in Daayra, regardless of screen time, felt authentic and believable. Even actors appearing in a single scene or delivering just one dialogue reportedly had to go through an extensive audition process before being selected.

The film features around 75 speaking roles, with performers sourced from theatre groups and acting institutions across the country, including the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). The ensemble also brings together actors from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, reflecting the makers' effort to create a diverse and realistic world.

Speaking about the process, Meghna Gulzar said, "We needed to create a world that was authentic, with characters from different walks of life that were identifiable and real. Our casting director Taran Bajaj and team have done a superb job of bringing the world of Daayra to life. As has the team of Assistant Directors who have meticulously cast and designed the background actors that appear in the film - even if it is to just walk by!”

Casting director Taran Bajaj elaborated on the challenges of assembling the film's ensemble. "Meghna's brief was to keep the world authentic and real, which meant Daayra needed actors with depth, sincerity and a strong understanding of human psychology. We cast 75 speaking roles, with each character approached from Meghna's creative lens. One of the biggest challenges was casting across age groups, including a 17-year-old debutant in a pivotal role. From the National School of Drama and FTII to local theatre groups, we auditioned actors from across the country. The cast brings together talent from Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Delhi, Kerala and MP, making it a true pan-India ensemble. The responsibility was to seamlessly blend diverse regions, languages and dialects of different cast members into one solid, single unit.”

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra is inspired by true events and explores themes of crime, justice and punishment. The film will be distributed by Pen Marudhar and is slated to arrive in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran praises Meghna Gulzar's craft ahead of Daayra release, “The one filmmaker who I have really been following”

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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