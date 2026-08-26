The makers of the upcoming mythological film Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha have released a new song titled ‘Siya Ram’. The track explores the bond between Shri Ram and Mata Sita and has been released in both Hindi and Chhattisgarhi.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha song ‘Siya Ram’ out: Javed Ali calls the track a “prayer”

The Hindi version has been sung by Javed Ali, while Anurag Sharma has lent his voice to the Chhattisgarhi rendition. The two versions retain the devotional theme of the song while giving the composition a distinct musical character in each language.

Javed Ali calls ‘Siya Ram’ a spiritual experience

Speaking about the Hindi version, Javed Ali described the song as more than a regular recording experience. He said, “‘Siya Ram’ is not just a song I have sung; it is a prayer I have felt.” The singer added that singing the names of Siya and Ram gave him a sense of peace and surrender. He also said the experience has encouraged him to explore devotional music more deeply. “For me, devotional music is not about merely lending your voice to the lyrics; it is about giving a part of yourself to them,” Javed said.

Anurag Sharma on the Chhattisgarhi version

Anurag Sharma, who performs the Chhattisgarhi version, spoke about bringing the emotion of the song into the regional language. He said the language's “softness and humility” made the recording particularly personal for him. “When you sing a song rooted in faith, the goal isn't just to hit the right notes, but to carry the weight of those emotions authentically,” Sharma said.

The singer added that he wanted the rendition to reflect both the character of the Chhattisgarhi language and the devotional nature of the story. He expressed hope that the song would bring listeners a sense of calm.

‘Siya Ram’ released ahead of the film

Composed by Ashish and Dev with lyrics by Jaidev Jonwal, ‘Siya Ram’ has been released under Divo Music. The film and its songs have been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is presented by AJ Film Entertainment World and produced by A Mahobiya Films. Directed by Abhishek Singh, the film is produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela, with Honey Kuldeep Agarwal and Monika Sen serving as co-producers.

The film stars Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora, Sheel Verma, Rajniesh Duggal and Nirbhay Wadhwa in key roles.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on September 25, 2026, in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi.

Also Read: Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki: Dev Sharma and Anjali Arora unveil first poster and teaser, film to release on September 25

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