Actress Akanksha Puri is celebrating her birthday this year with a break from her busy shooting schedule and the release of her Gujarati song ‘Ghammar Ghagro’. The actress is currently enjoying some time in Seychelles, making the occasion particularly special for her.

EXCLUSIVE: Akanksha Puri celebrates birthday with Seychelles getaway and ‘Ghammar Ghagro’ release

Akanksha Puri takes a break in Seychelles

Speaking about her birthday plans, Akanksha said the break gave her an opportunity to slow down and spend some time away from her hectic work schedule. “This birthday feels extremely special because I got the opportunity to take a little break from my shoot schedule and celebrate it in Seychelles,” she said.

The actress added that the getaway allowed her to spend some time with herself and enjoy the moment. “With a busy schedule, these little breaks become even more precious,” she added.

‘Ghammar Ghagro’ releases on her birthday

Adding to the celebrations is the release of ‘Ghammar Ghagro’, a Gujarati song that Akanksha is part of. The actress said she has always been fond of Gujarati music and culture and considers the song's release on her birthday a memorable moment. “The release of 'Ghammar Ghagro' on my birthday feels like the best gift I could have asked for,” Akanksha said.

She added, “I have always loved Gujarati music and culture, and being part of this song has been a wonderful experience. To see the song finally reach the audience on such a special day makes it even more memorable for me.”

Actress grateful for audience response

Akanksha also spoke about the feeling of seeing her work reach audiences around an important personal milestone. “There is a different kind of happiness when your work reaches people, and having that happen around your birthday makes it doubly special,” she said. The actress added that she is grateful for the wishes and response coming her way as she celebrates another year of her life.

For Akanksha, the birthday has therefore brought together a personal break and a professional milestone, with her Seychelles getaway coinciding with the release of ‘Ghammar Ghagro’.

Also Read: Akanksha Puri calls Inspector Avinash one of her most challenging roles yet: “It’s truly rewarding”

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