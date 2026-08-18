The makers of Hindi and Chhattisgarhi film Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki have officially begun the film’s journey with the simultaneous launch of its first poster and teaser, while announcing that the epic will release in cinemas across India on 25 September 2026. While the first poster places Shri Ram and Mata Sita, portrayed by Dev Sharma and Anjali Arora, at the emotional heart of the film, the newly unveiled teaser opens the doors to the larger world of the Ramayana — a world shaped by prem, aastha, tyaag, maryada and dharma.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki: Dev Sharma and Anjali Arora unveil first poster and teaser, film to release on September 25

The poster celebrates one of the most timeless relationships known to civilisation, a love defined not merely by togetherness, but by unwavering faith, sacrifice, duty and devotion. Against a majestic and spiritually evocative landscape, Shri Ram and Mata Sita stand as the emotional anchors of a story that has lived across generations.

The teaser takes that emotion forward, moving through the grandeur of Ayodhya, intimate moments between Shri Ram and Mata Sita, and the journey into vanvaas, while offering glimpses of the scale, beauty and spiritual world in which the story unfolds.

Rather than introducing the Ramayana only through war and spectacle, the makers have chosen love, faith and sacrifice as the first emotional doorway into the epic. Shri Ram and Mata Sita’s bond is presented as a love that endured separation, exile, adversity and destiny, while their commitment to dharma and maryada remained unwavering.

The film aims to take the eternal story of the Ramayana to a new generation while remaining rooted in the values that have enabled it to live in Indian homes, traditions and hearts for thousands of years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Arora (@anjimaxuofficially)

Director Abhishek Singh says, “The Ramayana contains everything, love, family, sacrifice, courage, devotion, duty and the eternal conflict between dharma and adharma. But at the centre of this vast epic are deeply human emotions. Shri Ram and Mata Sita’s journey is an extraordinary story of love, faith and sacrifice. We wanted the first poster and teaser to begin with these emotions before gradually revealing the larger world of the Ramayana. This is not merely a story we know; it is a story whose values continue to guide generations.”

Speaking about portraying Shri Ram, Dev Sharma says, “Playing Shri Ram is not a role one can approach simply as an actor. His name carries the faith and emotions of millions of people, and that brings with it an enormous responsibility. I have tried to approach him with complete sincerity and devotion, and to understand the strength, compassion, patience and maryada that define him. I hope audiences, especially the younger generation, are able to connect with those values through our film.”

Anjali Arora, who portrays Mata Sita, says, “For me, playing Mata Sita has been one of the most emotional and responsible journeys of my life. She represents immense strength, dignity, patience and faith. Her love for Shri Ram is profound, but what inspires me equally is her inner courage and the grace with which she faces every trial. I knew from the beginning that this character had to be approached with complete respect and sincerity. I hope audiences see the devotion and effort with which we have tried to bring her to the screen.”

The film features Dev Sharma as Shri Ram, Anjali Arora as Mata Sita, Sheel Verma as Lakshman, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman and Rajniesh Duggal as Ravan, bringing together the central characters of the legendary epic.

The poster and teaser mark the beginning of an extensive campaign that will gradually explore the many dimensions of the Ramayana: prem, bhakti, maryada, vanvaas, sacrifice, Hanuman’s unparalleled devotion and the eventual triumph of dharma.

Music will also form an important part of the film’s journey, with celebrated voices including Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Shaan, Shahid Mallya, Anup Jalota, Vaishali Samant and Krishna Beura associated with its musical album.

Produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela under the banner of Mahobiya Films Production Pvt. Ltd., Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki is directed by Abhishek Singh and presented by A J Films' Entertainment World, headed by Ajay Kanojiya. Co-Produced by Monika Sen, Honey Kuldeep Agrawal, Jugal Tiwari and Associate producer Anand Tiwari (AJ Films).

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