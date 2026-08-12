Mahabharat-fame Gajendra Chauhan finds Ranbir Kapoor convincing as Lord Ram in Ramayana; says, “I was not impressed” by Kaikeyi scene

Actor Gajendra Chauhan, best known for playing Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s iconic television series Mahabharat, has shared his thoughts on Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana. While Chauhan has reservations about certain aspects of the film’s presentation, he praised Ranbir Kapoor’s appearance as Lord Rama in the trailer.

Mahabharat-fame Gajendra Chauhan finds Ranbir Kapoor convincing as Lord Ram in Ramayana; says, “I was not impressed” by Kaikeyi scene

In an episode of the Hindi Rush Podcast, Chauhan discussed the challenges of portraying revered mythological characters on screen. According to him, actors taking on such roles should ideally not carry an overly established public image, as audiences may find it difficult to separate the performer from their previous work and public persona.

“When you are playing a mythological character, you can’t have an image,” Chauhan said. He further explained that actors who are frequently seen in films, advertisements and public appearances already have a recognisable identity, which could affect how audiences perceive them in a mythological role.

“If you are playing a pious character like this, you can’t have an image; you can’t be too exposed in public,” he added.

Gajendra Chauhan questions Kaikeyi’s look in Ramayana

While discussing the Ramayana trailer, Chauhan also expressed disappointment with Lara Dutta’s portrayal of Kaikeyi, particularly in the sequence where she asks King Dashrath to send Lord Rama into exile.

“I saw the Ramayana trailer. Personally, I am telling you, I was not impressed. I was not impressed by Kaikeyi's scene where she asks for Ram's exile. Her dressing, for one, is very modern. They have given her a modern saree,” Chauhan said.

His comments suggest that his concerns are primarily linked to the visual interpretation of the characters and the way certain elements have been adapted for the big screen.

However, Chauhan did not extend his criticism to Ranbir Kapoor’s appearance as Lord Rama. Despite his reservations about the trailer overall, he felt that Kapoor looked convincing in the role.

“He’s looking good,” Chauhan said, while making it clear that he would reserve his final judgement on Kapoor’s performance until he watches the film in theatres.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film is being mounted as a two-part epic, with the first instalment scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 6. The film will release in India on November 8. The second part is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.

Also Read: BREAKING: Chetan Hansraj plays SEVEN characters in Ramayana, including Ravana’s maternal grandfather

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.