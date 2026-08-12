The trailer of Ramayana was released on July 30 and continues to dominate conversations nearly two weeks later. The film boasts a sprawling star cast, but one actor whose contribution promises to be particularly fascinating is Chetan Hansraj. Interestingly, the actor will be seen playing not one or two, but as many as seven characters in the epic saga!

BREAKING: Chetan Hansraj plays SEVEN characters in Ramayana, including Ravana’s maternal grandfather

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 54-year-old actor confirmed that in Ramayana, he plays the role of Raja Mali, the maternal grandfather of Ravana (Yash). Chetan Hansraj told Hindustan Times, “Raja Mali is an important character that went down in history, and my scenes with Yash are pure fire. He is such a delight on screen, and these two characters complement each other wonderfully. It was huge for me.”

He then revealed, “After my part was wrapped, I was offered six motion-capture characters, including one of Ravana’s brothers and a demon.”

Chetan Hansraj also opened up on the criticism of the film and comparisons with Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV series, Ramayan. He said, “We have the best action directors from Hollywood and Bollywood, and technicians on board, like Terry Notary... Makers today want to give the best cinematic experience, and that’s a vision we should understand. People who once see it on the right medium will forget all these comparisons, I am sure.”

Besides Chetan Hansraj, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) fame and produced by Namit Malhotra. The music is composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It's a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027. Interestingly, while the first part will release in India on November 8, it will arrive in international markets two days earlier, on November 6.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor hits back at Ramayan VFX critics; says, “There’s countless hours of work where artists are working for years”

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