Madhuri Dixit sells Mumbai office for Rs 4.85 crores after buying it for Rs 52.5 lakhs in 2008: Report

Actor Madhuri Dixit has sold a commercial office in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 4.85 crores, nearly 18 years after purchasing the property for Rs 52.5 lakhs. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the transaction reflects an appreciation of approximately 824 percent in the property's value over the years.

Madhuri Dixit sells Mumbai office for Rs 4.85 crores after buying it for Rs 52.5 lakhs in 2008: Report

The sale deed was registered on June 23, 2026.

Property sold to Frames Production Company

According to the registration documents, the commercial office has been purchased by Frames Production Company Private Limited.

The property is situated on the fourth floor of Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society Ltd in Oshiwara, off Link Road in Andheri West. It has a carpet area of 1,594.24 square feet and includes three car parking spaces.

The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 29.10 lakhs.

The documents show that Madhuri Dixit had acquired the same office under an agreement dated May 14, 2008, for Rs 52.5 lakhs.

Based on the latest sale value of Rs 4.85 crores, the commercial property has appreciated by nearly 824 percent, highlighting the long-term growth in Mumbai's commercial real estate market.

Recent Lower Parel lease

The sale comes just months after Madhuri Dixit entered into another commercial real estate transaction.

In March 2026, the actor leased a commercial office in Mumbai's Lower Parel for a period of five years, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The office is located at One Lodha Place and has a carpet area of 731 square feet. The lease agreement includes one car parking space.

The documents state that the lease carries a total rental value of Rs 2.81 crores over five years. The monthly rent begins at Rs 4.25 lakhs for the first year and increases by 5 percent to Rs 4.46 lakhs in the second year. The agreement also involved a security deposit of Rs 17 lakhs, along with stamp duty of Rs 72,600 and registration charges of Rs 1,000.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi meets childhood idol Madhuri Dixit, recreates iconic ‘Dhak Dhak’ step: “My 13-year-old self would be thrilled”

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