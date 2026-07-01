Kriti Kharbanda took to social media to share a deeply emotional note after watching Main Vaapas Aaunga, revealing how the film touched her heart and brought back cherished memories of her late grandparents.

Kriti Kharbanda pens an emotional note after watching Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga: “Ghar ki yaad mil gayi”

Reflecting on the emotions the film stirred within her, Kriti said it reminded her of both her "daaddu" and "naanu." While she thinks of them every day, she admitted that the film made her pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by the generations before them. She noted that people often take the land beneath their feet for granted, without realizing that someone may have left behind their entire world to make that life possible.

Expressing her admiration for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Kriti wrote, “Aapki filmein aksar ghar jaisi lagti hain. Iss baar ghar nahi mila. Iss baar... ghar ki yaad mil gayi.” Her words conveyed that the film went beyond portraying the idea of home—it awakened a deep longing and nostalgia for it.

She also shared that Main Vaapas Aaunga transformed her perspective on the meaning of home. “Shayad ghar sirf woh jagah nahi hoti jahan hum rehte hain. Kabhi kabhi ghar woh bhi hota hai jahan hum kabhi wapas nahi jaa paate,” she wrote, suggesting that home is not always a physical place but can also exist in memories of places we may never return to.

Describing the film's emotional depth, Kriti said its impact extended far beyond its runtime. She added that some stories do not end when the credits roll; instead, they accompany viewers long after they leave the theatre.

Concluding her heartfelt message, Kriti thanked the makers for celebrating the ordinary individual as a hero. She dedicated her gratitude to her own grandparents and countless others who share similar stories, writing, “Shukriya uss aam aadmi ko hero banane ke liye. Mere daaddu aur Naanuu aur unn jaise kai logon ko hero banane ke liye,” ending her tribute with a heart emoji.

Kriti's touching post has resonated with fans on social media, underscoring the profound emotional connection audiences have found with Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Kriti Kharbanda took to social media to share a deeply emotional note after watching Main Vaapas Aaunga, revealing how the film touched her heart and brought back cherished memories of her late grandparents.

Reflecting on the emotions the film stirred within her, Kriti said it reminded her of both her "daaddu" and "naanu." While she thinks of them every day, she admitted that the film made her pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by the generations before them. She noted that people often take the land beneath their feet for granted, without realizing that someone may have left behind their entire world to make that life possible.

Expressing her admiration for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Kriti wrote, “Aapki filmein aksar ghar jaisi lagti hain. Iss baar ghar nahi mila. Iss baar... ghar ki yaad mil gayi.” Her words conveyed that the film went beyond portraying the idea of home—it awakened a deep longing and nostalgia for it.

She also shared that Main Vaapas Aaunga transformed her perspective on the meaning of home. “Shayad ghar sirf woh jagah nahi hoti jahan hum rehte hain. Kabhi kabhi ghar woh bhi hota hai jahan hum kabhi wapas nahi jaa paate,” she wrote, suggesting that home is not always a physical place but can also exist in memories of places we may never return to.

Describing the film's emotional depth, Kriti said its impact extended far beyond its runtime. She added that some stories do not end when the credits roll; instead, they accompany viewers long after they leave the theatre.

Concluding her heartfelt message, Kriti thanked the makers for celebrating the ordinary individual as a hero. She dedicated her gratitude to her own grandparents and countless others who share similar stories, writing, “Shukriya uss aam aadmi ko hero banane ke liye. Mere daaddu aur Naanuu aur unn jaise kai logon ko hero banane ke liye,” ending her tribute with a heart emoji.

Kriti's touching post has resonated with fans on social media, underscoring the profound emotional connection audiences have found with Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Also Read : Kriti Kharbanda praises Pulkit Samrat and Glory team: “I watched a new Pulkit take form”

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