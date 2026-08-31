Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Meghna Gulzar, producers Vineet Jain and Dr Jayantilal Gada and Junglee Pictures CEO Amrita Pandey attended the trailer launch of Daayra at a multiplex in Mumbai. The film releases next month, on September 18, and incidentally it’s the month of several films of Kareena and her family. Haiwaan, starring Kareena’s husband, Saif Ali Khan, and co-starring Akshay Kumar, releases on September 11. Meanwhile, September 18 will also see the release of Vibe, directed by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s brother-in-law and Saif’s sister, Soha Ali Khan’s husband, Kunal Kemmu. Kunal also stars in the film in the lead along with Preity Zinta.

Kareena Kapoor Khan BREAKS silence on Daayra’s clash with Vibe, starring brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu: “Both films will do well; GOLD toh mere ghar pe hi aayega!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about Daayra vs Vibe clash and she gave an interesting answer. She said, “Kunal is an outstanding actor, one of the best that we have in our industry. No one does his comic timing like Kunal. I feel there’s place in two cinemas for two great films. I know that Vibe is going to do well. It’s going to be fun and comic. People are going to see a different side to Kunal.”

She said that if both films work, she’ll reap the benefits of it. Kareena Kapoor Khan remarked, “Gold toh mere ghar pe hi aayega (smiles). So, I am very happy, I am very, very sure that both films are going to do very well.”

Also Read: Daayra trailer out: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran face off on opposite sides of justice in Meghna Gulzar’s thriller

More Pages: Vibe Box Office Collection

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