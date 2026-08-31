Sudip Sharma reveals what sets Babita Singh Reporting apart from his other cop dramas; says, “It is about her as a person and as an individual”

Prime Video’s Babita Singh Reporting takes a different approach to the cop drama by placing as much emphasis on its protagonist’s personal journey as it does on the investigation at the heart of the story. Since its premiere, the film has drawn attention for its layered narrative, grounded storytelling and performances, particularly that of Nimisha Sajayan, who plays suspended police officer Babita Singh, also known as Baby.

Sudip Sharma reveals what sets Babita Singh Reporting apart from his other cop dramas; says, “It is about her as a person and as an individual”

The story begins with Baby investigating the murder of her childhood friend. However, as she searches for answers, the case gradually becomes more than a pursuit of the truth. Her professional investigation intersects with her personal struggles, family relationships and questions about her own identity. The film uses the investigation as a backdrop to explore a woman’s gradual journey towards understanding herself and making choices for her own life.

Executive Producer Sudip Sharma, who has previously been associated with cop dramas such as Paatal Lok and Kohraa, explained what made Babita Singh Reporting different from the other stories in the genre that he has worked on.

He says, “It was a very well-written script, which is rare to find. The script was like gold, something so good coming from Amita Vyas. But what really set this cop story apart from the other cop stories I’ve done was that, while it is about a female cop, more importantly, it is about her as a person and as an individual. Babita has so many roles in her life- she is a wife, a daughter-in-law, and she has always put those roles ahead of her own professional ambitions and goals, choosing to think about herself later. What I found beautiful about her journey was watching her take that first step towards listening to herself and making decisions based on what she believes is right, irrespective of what others think. These may seem like small steps, but they are incredibly important because, with each one, she moves closer to understanding herself. That balance between wanting to find the truth and, in the process, finding yourself was what I found so powerful and beautiful about the story.”

Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the film focuses on Baby’s internal transformation alongside the murder investigation. Her roles as a wife and daughter-in-law, along with the expectations placed on her, have often taken precedence over her professional ambitions. As the story progresses, she begins to listen to her own instincts and take decisions based on what she considers right.

Produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani under Film Squad Productions, in association with Act Three, the film features Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles. Executive produced by Sudip Sharma, Babita Singh Reporting is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Also Read : “Sudip Sharma can’t make a crime drama without me”: Jaideep Ahlawat on his Kohrra S2 cameo

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