The couple marked the milestone with an intimate gathering at home before taking their daughter on a special birthday getaway.

Filmmaker Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi recently celebrated their daughter Sitara’s first birthday with a family getaway that took them from London to Disneyland. The couple marked the milestone with an intimate celebration at their home in London before continuing the birthday festivities with a visit to Disneyland.

Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi celebrate daughter Sitara’s first birthday in London and Disneyland

The first birthday was celebrated in the presence of close family members, with the couple choosing to keep the occasion centred around family and creating memories with their daughter. Following the gathering in London, Nidhi, Binoy and Sitara travelled to Disneyland for a special birthday experience.

A particularly meaningful part of the trip was Sitara’s stay in Disneyland’s iconic Cinderella Suite. The location has a personal connection to Nidhi, who had previously stayed in the same suite during her babymoon while she was pregnant with Sitara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Dutta (@nidhiduttaofficial)



Returning to the suite a year later, this time with her daughter, added a sense of continuity to the celebrations. What began as a stay during Nidhi’s pregnancy became a family memory as she and Binoy marked Sitara’s first year in the same setting.

The Disneyland visit also gave the family an opportunity to celebrate the occasion away from their regular routine, with the birthday getaway combining the milestone with the couple’s family time.

For Nidhi and Binoy, Sitara’s first birthday marked an important moment in their journey as parents. From a private celebration at their London home to the Disneyland experience, the couple chose to commemorate the occasion through a series of family-focused celebrations.

The birthday festivities brought together the personal significance of Sitara turning one and Nidhi’s earlier memories of her pregnancy, with the return to the Cinderella Suite making the Disneyland visit particularly special for the family. The celebrations also offered the couple an opportunity to document their daughter’s first birthday through experiences and time spent together.

Also Read: Nidhi Dutta on why Border trends every Independence Day across all generations: “It survives because it speaks from the heart, not from a trend”

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