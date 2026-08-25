Actor Kajol is experimenting with and constantly evolving her fashion, exploring different silhouettes, layers and ways to make power dressing feel distinctly her own. From cinched silhouettes to playful tailoring, her recent looks prove that the right layering can make you look both commanding and feminine. Here are five looks that capture her evolving style.

Kajol makes a case for power dressing with these 5 statement looks

1. The Power Suit, Perfectly Sculpted

Kajol makes a strong case for the classic white power suit, but it’s the silhouette that truly stands out. The sharply structured blazer cinches beautifully at her waist, creating a defined shape while the clean trousers keep the look polished. The result is sleek, sophisticated and effortlessly powerful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

2. A Christmas-Coloured Power Play

The deep green and rich red-toned combination has an almost Christmas-like charm, but Kajol keeps it firmly in power-dressing territory. The fitted blazer and long skirt create a striking vertical line, making her appear taller and adding even more impact to the silhouette. The result is festive, feminine and commanding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

3. Grace Meets Power

This ivory look is all about movement. The flowing layers, fluid detailing and elongated silhouette bring an undeniable grace to the outfit, while the feminine cut keeps it from feeling overly structured. Kajol’s statement necklace adds just the right touch, breaking up the monochrome palette without taking away from its elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

4. Monochrome, With a Playful Twist

Continuing her monochrome streak, Kajol opts for a trench-coat-like silhouette layered over a tailored vest-and-trouser co-ord. The tonal dressing keeps things sophisticated, while the playful neckline adds personality and prevents the look from becoming too serious. It’s polished layering, done the Kajol way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

5. Boss Lady, But Make It Stylish

Kajol goes full boss lady in this striking black ensemble. The embellished studs across the blazer and statement accessories introduce just the right amount of playfulness, a detail that feels very Kajol. The skirt is an interesting departure from conventional trousers, and the unexpected pairing works beautifully, giving the power suit a more distinctive edge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

If there’s one thing Kajol’s latest fashion streak proves, it’s that power dressing is less about rules and more about owning your style. With strong silhouettes, clever layering and playful details, she makes every look feel distinctly and effortlessly her.

Also Read: Birthday special: 5 times Kajol proved she’s the ultimate saree style icon!

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