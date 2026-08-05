There’s something timeless about Kajol in a saree. Effortless, elegant, and always striking the perfect balance between tradition and modern glamour—her saree moments over the years have consistently proven that classic Indian fashion never really goes out of style. Whether it’s rich festive drapes or soft, minimal silhouettes, Kajol carries every look with ease and grace.

Birthday special: 5 times Kajol proved she’s the ultimate saree style icon!

On her birthday, here’s revisiting some of her most stunning saree looks that will surely make it to your wedding looms inspo board:

The Blush Pink Statement

Soft yet striking, Kajol’s blush pink saree is all about understated glamour. The intricate detailing paired with statement jewellery elevates the look, making it perfect for weddings and evening occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The Regal Emerald Green

Draped in a deep green saree with heavy embellishments, Kajol channels pure regal energy. The rich colour, combined with classic styling, makes this look a standout for festive celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The Ivory Elegance

Nothing beats the charm of an ivory saree, and Kajol proves just that. Minimal saree with a gorgeous blouse — graceful, and timeless this look is a masterclass in keeping it simple yet impactful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The Pastel Dream

In a soft pastel saree, Kajol brings in a fresh, modern vibe. The flowy silhouette and delicate detailing make it perfect for daytime events or intimate celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The Classic Black Glam

Bold, powerful, and effortlessly chic—Kajol’s black saree moment is proof that you can never go wrong with this timeless colour. It’s elegance with an edge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol’s saree choices have always reflected a sense of authenticity—never overdone, yet always memorable. It’s this effortless approach to fashion that makes her style feel timeless, no matter the trend cycle. And clearly, when it comes to sarees, Kajol doesn’t just wear them—she owns them.

Also Read: Kajol marks friendship day with a heartfelt message on self-love; watch

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