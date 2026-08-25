Ananya Panday has often spoken about maintaining a positive outlook while navigating the constant attention that comes with being in the public eye. Social media can bring appreciation as well as criticism, and the actor believes that stepping back and looking at the bigger picture can help people deal with negativity more calmly. Ananya said this to Filmfare while discussing how she approaches negative conversations online and the importance of perspective.

Ananya Panday opens up on dealing with online negativity: “That takes away a lot of its power”

According to Ananya, negativity on social media can initially feel overwhelming, particularly when it is directed personally at someone. However, she believes that recognising how common the experience is can make it easier to handle. She explained that even people who appear successful and self-assured are not immune to criticism or negative comments.

“Honestly, when you step back and look at the bigger picture, you realise it happens to everyone. That takes away a lot of its power. It can feel scary and overwhelming when it’s directed at you, but then you notice that even people who seem successful and confident face it too. That helps you understand that it isn’t as frightening as it first appears.”

For Ananya, understanding that negativity is not limited to one person can help put online reactions into perspective. Rather than allowing criticism to define one’s experience on social media, she feels that taking a step back can make such situations seem less intimidating.

The actor also opened up about the close-knit group of women she shares her special ‘Bhencode’ bond with. Ananya revealed that her circle includes some of her longtime friends as well as several familiar names from the entertainment industry. She particularly mentioned Muskkaan Jaferi and Niharika Lyra Dutt as her “OG baes”, along with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda.

“Definitely my OG baes, Muskkaan Jaferi and Niharika Lyra Dutt. Also Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and my school friends. I’m lucky to have many wonderful “Bhens” in my life.”

Ananya’s comments offer a glimpse into the friendships that form her support system while also highlighting her approach to dealing with the pressures of social media. From keeping perspective during difficult online moments to staying close to friends, the actor continues to emphasise the value of having a strong circle around her.

Also Read : Ananya Panday shares her take on style and beauty: “I feel most stylish when I’m doing my own thing”

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