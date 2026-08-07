The trailer of Awarapan 2 has generated significant buzz since its release, with audiences welcoming the return of the popular franchise led by Emraan Hashmi. Amid the positive response, filmmaker Mohit Suri, who directed the original Awarapan (2007), shared an emotional note reflecting on his connection with the film and wishing the new team well.

“I’ve passed on the baton”: Mohit Suri shares emotional note on Awarapan 2

Taking to social media, Suri described revisiting the world of Awarapan as an emotional experience and said the franchise continues to hold a special place in his heart.

"Like a long-lost love"

Expressing his feelings after watching the trailer, Mohit Suri wrote that returning to the Awarapan universe felt deeply personal. He wrote, "This one feels special. Like a long-lost love, like an old friend you haven't met in years but still deeply miss. Nineteen years later, and this movie still matters so much to me."

He also congratulated director Nitin Kakkar for taking the story forward. The note read, "Thank you, @nitinrkakkar, for bringing back something that is so close to my heart and for doing it with so much love, flourish, sensitivity and heart."

Mohit Suri praises the cast and crew of Awarapan 2

The filmmaker went on to appreciate the team behind the sequel, and added, "To everyone who has worked on this film, most of you I know, have worked with before, and will continue to work with, you've done such a brilliant job. Watching this trailer brought back so many memories."

He also praised writer Bilal Siddiqui, saying he was certain the filmmaker had expanded the world of Awarapan in ways that were not possible earlier. Suri reserved special words for Disha Patani, writing, "I'm so proud of you, buddy."

He concluded by addressing Emraan Hashmi and producer Vishesh Bhatt: "Emi, my hero, and always, always will be. I'm sure you have given this one your all, like you did for me 18 years back. And my little brother @visheshb7, I've passed on the baton to you, and now I can't wait for the world to see what magic you have created. Good luck, my brother. Loved the trailer."

Ending his note with the iconic line, "Toh phir aao… mujhko satao… mujhko rulao," Suri encouraged audiences to watch the film in cinemas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Suri (@mohitsuri)

Presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Puran Gabbi, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal and Atul Kumar.

Its soundtrack features music by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, Akhil Sachdeva and Wasif Ahmad, with songs including 'Ve Junoon,' 'Yeh Awarapan' and 'Toh Phir Aao.' The trailer is anchored by 'Tera Mera Rishta,' composed by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma.

Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi says brother Puran Gabbi earned Awarapan 2 on his own merit in an emotional post after the trailer release

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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