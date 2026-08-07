The actress shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the ongoing shoot, giving fans a glimpse of the atmosphere on the sets.

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently shooting for Ragini 3, the upcoming instalment in the popular horror franchise. The actress recently gave fans a brief glimpse from the sets while working a night shift, sharing an unusual moment that caught attention on social media.

Tamannaah Bhatia spots a black cat during Ragini 3 night shoot; shares glimpse from the horror film set

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tamannaah posted a video from the sets that featured a black cat casually walking across the floor. The actress captioned the clip, "Nightshift. Ragini 3." The appearance of the black cat made for an interesting coincidence given the film’s horror genre. While the animal’s presence on a film set is hardly unusual, its timing during a night shoot for a horror movie naturally added an eerie element to the behind-the-scenes glimpse.

Tamannaah’s post also offered a small look at the setting of the ongoing shoot. The video appeared to have been recorded at a dimly lit cafe set, although the actress did not reveal any details about the scene being filmed or the plot of Ragini 3.

The upcoming film is part of the Ragini franchise, which has previously explored supernatural themes and horror-driven narratives. Tamannaah’s involvement in the latest instalment has generated interest among audiences, with the actress currently busy shooting for the project.

By sharing the brief video, Tamannaah offered fans an early glimpse into the production without revealing any major details about the film. The black cat, meanwhile, became the unexpected highlight of the post, particularly because it appeared during a late-night schedule for a horror project.

Ragini 3 is currently in production, with further details about its storyline, release date and other cast members awaited.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor teams up with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve for new film, also plans Ragini MMS 3 in 2025: Report

More Pages: Ragini 3 Box Office Collection

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