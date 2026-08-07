Huma Qureshi is set to take her upcoming film Bayaan to Australia as the Hindi police procedural drama gears up for its premiere at the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Written and directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, the film has been selected for the festival’s official line-up and will be screened for audiences in Melbourne.

Huma Qureshi shares excitement as Bayaan heads to IFFM 2026: “It is one of the most challenging and emotionally rewarding films”

Bayaan follows Roohi, played by Huma Qureshi, a determined police officer who takes on her first major investigation. The case centres on a powerful cult leader accused of sexual abuse. As Roohi works to uncover the truth, she encounters several obstacles, including institutional resistance, hesitant witnesses and the challenges involved in pursuing justice against an influential figure.

For Huma, the role presented an opportunity to explore a character dealing with professional and personal pressures while remaining committed to her investigation. The actor has described the project as one of the more demanding films she has worked on, particularly because of the themes surrounding power, truth and justice.

Speaking about the film's Australian premiere, Huma Qureshi said, “Bayaan is one of the most challenging and emotionally rewarding films I've had the opportunity to be a part of. Roohi is a woman who stands her ground in the face of immense pressure, and portraying her journey pushed me as an actor in many ways. What drew me to the film was not just the gripping investigation, but the questions it raises about power, truth and justice. I'm incredibly proud that Bayaan will be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, a festival that has consistently celebrated bold and meaningful cinema. I hope audiences connect with the film, engage with its conversations, and leave the theatre with something to reflect on long after the credits roll.”

The Australian premiere at IFFM 2026 will mark another international showcase for Bayaan, giving Melbourne audiences an opportunity to watch the film and engage with its themes. With its police investigation at the centre, the film examines the challenges of seeking justice when powerful individuals and institutional barriers stand in the way.

Also Read : Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti; Maharani Season 4 begins filming in August: Report

More Pages: Bayaan Box Office Collection

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