Amit Rai’s Ohh My Dog has received a shout-out from actor John Abraham, who shared the film’s unique Dog Version Trailer on social media and extended his support to the family entertainer. The film, which has been generating interest for its emotional story and focus on the bond between humans and dogs, is currently running in cinemas.

John Abraham extends support to Amit Rai’s Ohh My Dog, calls it “special”

Sharing the trailer with his followers, John Abraham wrote, “This one is special!!!! #OhhMyDog In Cinemas 7th August.”

John’s post has added to the buzz surrounding Ohh My Dog, which has been receiving responses from audiences following special screenings held across the country. The makers had organised nationwide pre-release screenings to introduce the film to viewers and build anticipation ahead of its theatrical release.

Directed by Amit Rai, Ohh My Dog revolves around an emotional narrative and explores the unconditional connection shared between humans and dogs. The film has also attracted attention for its Dog Version Trailer, a first-of-its-kind promotional concept that has been presented in colours inspired by canine vision. The trailer offers viewers a glimpse of how the world could appear through a dog’s eyes, adding a distinctive element to the film’s promotional campaign.

The film’s screenings have reportedly helped generate conversation around its storytelling and emotional themes. The makers have positioned Ohh My Dog as a family entertainer that explores companionship while bringing together human and canine characters.

Produced by Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, the film features an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Maahi Rai, Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Sulakhyana Baruah and Vijay Mishra. The film also stars canine performers Oscar and Bruno.

With John Abraham now sharing the Dog Version Trailer and calling the film “special”, Ohh My Dog has received another boost in visibility as it continues its theatrical run.

Also Read : John Abraham buys bungalow for Rs. 84 crores in Mumbai’s Bandra West locality

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