Composer-singer Amit Trivedi has announced a new album titled Unsung Unreleased, featuring six songs that were created over the years but never released to audiences. The first track from the album will be released on August 12, with the remaining five tracks following every 15 days.

Amit Trivedi announces Unsung Unreleased, six-track album of his unheard songs

Trivedi shared a video introducing the project. The songs will premiere on AT Azaad, his independent music label and YouTube channel, with promotional content shared across his and AT Azaad's Instagram handles. The music will also be available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

Speaking about the album, Amit Trivedi said, “Unsung Unreleased is very personal to me because these are songs I never stopped believing in. Every composer has music that remains unheard, not because it isn’t good enough, but because circumstances change. I always felt these songs deserved their moment. AT Azaad was created with the idea of giving music complete creative freedom, and this album perfectly represents that spirit. I’m excited, and honestly a little emotional, that these compositions will finally reach listeners after all these years.”

The project adds to Trivedi's growing independent catalogue outside the film ecosystem through AT Azaad, the label he launched to release original music on his own terms. Unsung Unreleased will be released as a standalone body of work, separate from any film, through Trivedi’s label AT Azaad, with the six tracks rolling out over the following weeks.

Also Read: Amit Trivedi reveals how Yeh Fitoor Tera song ‘Chal Na Reel Banate Hain’ was born: “Nowadays, everyone is making reels”

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