Huma Qureshi is set to return to streaming with the fourth season of Maharani, with production on the political drama scheduled to begin on August 6, as per a report in Variety India. Qureshi will reprise her role as Rani Bharti for the new season, and the show’s core creative team is also returning alongside her, according to Variety India.

Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti; Maharani Season 4 begins filming in August: Report

Qureshi will begin filming this week before briefly stepping away from the set to promote her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash in the lead role. She is expected to return to the set to complete the remainder of the shoot once the film’s promotional campaign concludes, with the production schedule structured around her availability.

No further cast additions have been finalised for the new season at this stage, and story details remain closely guarded. The makers are tentatively targeting a January 2027 release, though the timeline remains subject to production and post-production schedules, with more details likely to emerge as filming progresses.

Created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani premiered on Sony LIV in 2021 and quickly established itself as one of the platform’s flagship originals. Set against the backdrop of Bihar’s political landscape, the series follows Rani Bharti, a homemaker who is unexpectedly thrust into public office after her husband, the state’s Chief Minister, is forced to step down.

What begins as a symbolic appointment gradually evolves into the story of a woman finding her own political voice while navigating power, betrayal and governance. Across its three seasons, the show has been praised for its layered political storytelling and grounded performances, along with Qureshi’s portrayal of Rani Bharti, and has earned multiple accolades, cementing its place among India’s most successful streaming dramas.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi reflects on Rani Bharti, her character from Maharani, and the one rule she follows in her work

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