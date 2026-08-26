Helly Shah is making a case for the enduring appeal of monochrome fashion with her latest look for the promotions of her upcoming series Chumbak. The actress stepped out in a sophisticated black-and-white ensemble, bringing together a classic colour palette with contemporary detailing. The result was a polished fashion statement that balanced elegance with a playful edge.

Helly Shah makes a ‘chic statement’ in a strapless black midi dress with a dramatic white bow detail

The centrepiece of Helly’s look was a strapless black midi dress featuring a distinctive white draped detail across the neckline. The oversized bow-inspired element immediately drew attention to the otherwise streamlined silhouette, adding structure and visual interest to the outfit. While the black base kept the ensemble timeless, the contrasting white detail introduced a modern and fashion-forward dimension.

Rather than over-accessorising, Helly kept the rest of her styling relatively understated. She paired the dress with sleek black pumps and minimal jewellery, allowing the statement neckline to remain the focal point. The restrained approach complemented the clean lines of the outfit and helped maintain the sophisticated character of the overall look.

Her beauty styling further elevated the ensemble. Helly wore her hair in voluminous, softly curled waves that framed her face, while defined eye makeup and a radiant finish added polish to the appearance. The combination of the classic black-and-white palette and contemporary styling created a look that felt both elegant and current.

The outfit also demonstrated the versatility of monochrome dressing. The structured construction of the dress was balanced by the fluid draping around the neckline, creating contrast without making the look appear overly elaborate. The oversized bow-like detail served as the defining element, transforming a relatively simple silhouette into a distinctive promotional appearance.

Helly Shah’s fashion choices during the Chumbak promotions have reflected her willingness to experiment while maintaining a refined aesthetic. Her latest look continues that approach, showing how traditional wardrobe staples such as a black dress can be refreshed through interesting proportions and unexpected detailing.

On the professional front, Helly is part of the ensemble cast of Chumbak, Netflix’s upcoming family comedy from Hats Off Production. In the series, she plays Twinkle Oberoi, a model-turned-actress who is married to Arjun Bijlani’s character, a cardiac surgeon. The series is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and also stars Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghvan, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Delnaaz Irani, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur and others.

With her latest promotional appearance, Helly Shah once again demonstrates how a classic colour combination can make a strong fashion statement when paired with distinctive design details.

Also Read: Helly Shah takes a holy dip in Narmada during web series shoot in Narmadapuram

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