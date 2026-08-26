Actress Helly Shah is set to explore comedy for the first time with her upcoming project Chumbak. Known for her work across television and OTT, the actress has admitted that stepping into an unfamiliar genre initially made her nervous.

Helly Shah credits Aatish Kapadia for Chumbak: “I was so unsure if I would be able to pull it off”

Helly Shah on trying comedy for the first time

Speaking about her experience, Helly said that comedy was a completely new territory for her. “Comedy is completely new. This is my first time doing comedy. I have never done comedy before. And I was honestly so nervous, so unsure if I will be able to pull it off or not,” she said. While she was unsure about taking on the genre, Helly credited director Atish Kapadia for giving her the confidence to go ahead with the project.

Actress credits Atish Kapadia for his faith

According to Helly, Kapadia's belief in her helped her approach the role without overthinking how she would perform it. “I personally feel it's Atish sir's trust and belief in me that I can do this. And I am just so, so glad that he could see that spark of twinkle in me,” she said. Helly added that she went onto the sets without knowing exactly how the character would come together. “I honestly went on the set after surrendering. I didn't know how it will be, what I will do,” she recalled.

‘I didn't know that I can do comedy’

For Helly, Chumbak has also become an opportunity to discover a different side of her acting abilities. The actress said she had never imagined that comedy could be a part of her repertoire. “He has helped me explore a part of myself as an actor. Because I didn't know that I can do comedy. I didn't know that something like this can come out of me,” Helly said, while expressing her gratitude to Kapadia.

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The actress also revealed that the experience became emotional for her towards the end of the shoot. “I always get emotional that I have done something new. And he has trusted me with all his heart,” she said.

With Chumbak, Helly Shah is venturing into a genre she has not explored before. Her comments suggest that the project has been as much about taking on comedy as it has been about discovering a new side of her craft.

Also Read: Helly Shah makes a ‘chic statement’ in a strapless black midi dress with a dramatic white bow detail

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