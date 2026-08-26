The actor opens up about moving beyond romance with upcoming actioners and shares his experience of collaborating with his longtime idol Ram Gopal Varma.

Harshvardan Rane has been enjoying a renewed wave of popularity following the success and continued love for Sanam Teri Kasam, while Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat further strengthened his image among audiences as a romantic leading man. However, the actor is now keen to explore a different side of his screen persona with upcoming projects such as Force 3, co-starring John Abraham, and Ram Gopal Varma’s Police Company.

Harshvardan Rane on working with Ram Gopal Varma: “If you love geniuses, you won’t consider Sir a taskmaster”

In the latter, Harshvardan is expected to portray Daya Nayak, the real-life cop known for his career in the Mumbai Police. Speaking to News18 about his choice of projects, the actor made it clear that he does not want to be confined to one particular genre. “I don’t want to be stereotyped as just a romantic hero. I’m doing Force 3 and Police Company where I get to do action,” he said.

Harshvardan, who has previously spoken about being a fan of Ram Gopal Varma, has also opened up about his experience of working with the filmmaker. When asked about RGV’s reputation as a taskmaster, the actor said that his own experience has been quite different. “I didn’t feel so. I’ve been shooting with him for over a week now. He has been very nice to me. So, if someone asks me if he’s a taskmaster, I won’t be able to relate to that word. Let me put it this way… If you love geniuses, you won’t consider sir a taskmaster,” Harshvardan shared.

The actor went on to explain why he is drawn to Ram Gopal Varma’s unconventional approach to filmmaking and the creative freedom that comes with it. “If you’re sitting with a real artist, you aren’t supposed to have a structure. You’ve to be okay with a free-flowing work environment. I’m okay with such people. I love such people. I feel such a pull towards his creative juices. He’s someone who follows great grammar and then unfollows it immediately. I love that kind of creative pull and push. I love tension, I love undercurrents,” he added.

Addressing RGV’s often-discussed social media presence, Harshvardan continued, “I’m not on Twitter. Luckily, I haven’t been exposed to that side of sir even though I often hear people talk about it. All I can say is that I love what sir thinks about the grammar of filmmaking. I’ll always keep that in my heart. I can’t write a book on it. It can’t be defined.”

With Force 3 also promising to be a feast for action lovers along with Police Company, Harshvardan Rane appears ready to step away from being labelled solely as a romantic hero and explore more action-driven characters.

Also Read: SCOOP: Police Company shoot halted for 2 hours on Day 1 after FWICE intervention over RGV’s pending dues

More Pages: Police Company Box Office Collection

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