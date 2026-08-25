Gunmaaster G9 producer Deepak Mukut on his approach to films: “I never underestimate the power of good music”

Producer Deepak Mukut is gearing up for the release of Gunmaaster G9, an action romance starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026. The film has already attracted attention following the release of its teaser, particularly for its music. The soundtrack has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, who reunites with director Aditya Datt and actor Emraan Hashmi after their earlier collaboration.

Gunmaaster G9 producer Deepak Mukut on his approach to films: “I never underestimate the power of good music”

Deepak Mukut on the importance of music

The producer believes that music remains an important part of commercial Hindi cinema and has made it a key consideration in his projects. Speaking about his approach to filmmaking, Mukut said, “As a producer I intend to make films which tell good stories, feature actors who not only have great screen presence but are also able to shoulder the film effortlessly.”

He further stressed the role of music in shaping the overall experience of a film. “I never underestimate the power of good music in commercial cinema. Music forms the backbone of our narratives,” he said.

The producer added that his aim is to balance storytelling with the entertainment expected from a theatrical release. “Our attempt will always be to ensure that the audience who comes in for an entertaining big screen experience gets their money’s worth,” Mukut stated.

Gunmaaster G9 brings together Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya

Gunmaaster G9 brings together Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Datt, who previously collaborated on projects that found success around two decades ago. The film's teaser has put its music at the centre of attention, with audiences discussing the soundtrack across social media.

The film follows Mukut's earlier association with Sanam Teri Kasam, which gained renewed attention following its theatrical re-release. The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer also became known for its music and developed a strong following over the years.

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, Gunmaaster G9 is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and produced under the SRE Studio LLP banner. The film is directed by Aditya Datt and will arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: Gunmaaster G9 Teaser: 5 things that stand out in Emraan Hashmi’s action-romance

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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