Adnan Sami carved a niche not just with his Indipop songs but also with their memorable music videos. Several of his videos featured prominent stars of the time, further adding to their popularity. Govinda made a special appearance in ‘Lift Karadey’, while Amitabh Bachchan not only featured in the music video of ‘Kabhi Naee’ but also sang the peppy number. Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhry and several other actors also appeared in his music videos. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, held as part of the promotions of his new single ‘Ishq Tamasha’, Adnan Sami went down memory lane and revealed a funny anecdote.

EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Sami reveals he was CONFRONTED by Shatrughan Sinha’s duplicate on the sets of ‘Lift Karadey’: “He asked, ‘Mere hote hue aapko asli Shatru ji ko bulane ki kya zaroorat thi?’!”

One song that stood out was the remixed version of ‘Lift Karadey’ featuring real actors as well as lookalikes. Adnan Sami said, “I was literally living my own childhood fantasies. Shatrughan Sinha came on board; Asrani also joined in as the jailer. Johny Lever was a part of it as well.”

He added, “The music video was a Sholay tribute with a dash of Deewaar. Usme duplicates bahut the. There were lookalikes of Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Basanti (Hema Malini).”

Adnan Sami then revealed, “Now, these duplicates have their own community. When one duplicate would be approached for work, word would spread that duplicates ka koi kaam chal raha hai. As a result, all duplicates landed at our set! Anil Kapoor, Dev Anand lookalikes were also present and so was Shatru ji’s lookalike. But he had nothing to do since the real Shatru ji was there.”

He raised laughs as he said, “I was sitting on a chair, waiting for my shot. Suddenly, Shatru ji’s lookalike approached me and said, ‘Mujhe aapse shikayat hai’. I was puzzled as I didn’t even know him. I asked what his complaint was. He replied, ‘Sir, mere hote hue aapko asli Shatru ji ko bulane ki kya zaroorat thi?’!”

Adnan Sami couldn’t stop laughing as he continued, “I just looked at him and wondered ‘Aisa dialogue maine apni zindagi mein nahin suna’! Narcissism ki hadd hai (laughs).”

On a serious note, he remarked, “At that point in time, I did all these things. I pioneered the whole zone of bringing film actors into videos. It had never been done before. That was another time altogether. Time evolves, people evolve, music evolves and music videos also evolve. From my perspective, it’s a case of been-there-done-that. Now, it’s a different period altogether. So, the approach towards music, music videos and casting have changed. Even techniques have transformed. It’s wonderful to look back and remember those times. There are so many stories attached to them. These are all moments of evolution. Today, I am very happy to be in the space that I am and happy with the kind of music videos we are making now.”

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