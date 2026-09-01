Emraan Hashmi recently shared an emotional note on Instagram about Awarapan 2, describing the film as his “best film yet” and acknowledging director Vishesh Bhatt’s vision and conviction behind the project.

Emraan Hashmi calls Awarapan 2 his “best film yet”, praises Vishesh Bhatt’s vision

Reflecting on his experience of working on the sequel, Emraan wrote, “There are films you work on, and then there are films you are genuinely proud to be a part of. Awarapan 2 belongs to the latter.”

The actor described Awarapan 2 as an emotionally charged action musical mounted on a grand visual scale. He also highlighted the film’s diverse and timeless music and encouraged audiences to experience it in theatres.

Emraan credited Vishesh Bhatt for shaping the world of Awarapan, writing, “At the heart of it all is Vishesh, the creator of the world of Awarapan. His vision and unwavering conviction shaped everything and everyone. I’m so glad we took the leap together and made this journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

The actor also expressed his gratitude towards the film’s cast, musicians and creative team, acknowledging their contribution to making the project a special experience for him.

Calling the film a significant part of his career, Emraan stated, “This is my best film yet.” He concluded his note by asking audiences to experience Awarapan 2 on the big screen, writing, “Feel the emotional roller coaster. Let the music take over. And celebrate it the way it was meant to be celebrated - a big screen, big sound cinematic experience.”

With Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi has expressed strong confidence in the sequel and once again highlighted his creative association with Vishesh Bhatt.

Also Read : Emraan Hashmi diagnosed with Influenza A and Swine Flu; postpones Bengaluru event

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