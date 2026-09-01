The father-son drama comedy, also featuring Ayesha Kapur and an ensemble cast, is set for an exclusive theatrical release in September.

Raghubir Yadav and Anshuman Jha’s upcoming father-son drama comedy has undergone a title change. Originally titled Hari-Om, the film will now be released as Om Ka Hari. The change comes after the makers, First Ray Films, were unable to secure the rights to the original title from Tips.

Soni Razdan, Raghubir Yadav starrer Hari-Om gets new title Om Ka Hari after Tips retains title rights; Anshuman Jha reacts

According to the makers, the title Hari-Om had been used for a film over two decades ago, with the rights currently held by Tips. Since the company did not agree to part with the title, the team decided to retain the essence of the original name while giving the film a new title that also connects directly with its central characters.

Anshuman Jha, who plays Om in the film, explained the reasoning behind the change. He said, "Yes, the film was originally going to be called Hari-Om but because we didn't get the title rights, we did the next best thing. Om & Hari are deeply spiritual words, culturally resonant with our great nation & Harish Vyas wanted to express the Father Vs Son Dynamic through the names of the characters which is Om & Hari. "Om Ka Hari"-the tiele is a testament that a son eventually does become the father & the father becomes the son in a deeper sense and that life itself is circular. And therefore "Om Ka Hari" is the most appropriate title for this picture."

Directed by Harish Vyas, Om Ka Hari revolves around the relationship between a father and his son. The shift from Hari-Om to Om Ka Hari also reflects the dynamic between the two characters, with the names Hari and Om forming an integral part of the film’s central theme.

The film stars Raghubir Yadav as Hari and Anshuman Jha as Om, alongside Soni Razdan, Ayesha Kapur and Samta Sudhiksha in key roles. The story explores the evolving equation between a father and son while examining the cyclical nature of relationships and generations.

Produced by First Ray Films, Om Ka Hari is scheduled to release exclusively in cinemas in September 2026.

Also Read: Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav’s father vs son dramedy Om Ka Hari to release theatrically on September 18, 2026

More Pages: Om Ka Hari Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.