Disha Patani has shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her latest theatrical release, Awarapan 2, along with a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for the experience and the love the film has received.

Disha Patani shares BTS moments from Awarapan 2, pens note of gratitude amid film’s success

As the action-musical continues its box-office run, Disha took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her time on the sets. The pictures feature moments with the cast and crew, offering a look at the people and memories associated with the sequel.

Sharing the BTS clicks, Disha expressed her appreciation for everyone who was part of the film. She wrote, “Grateful to connect with such amazing beautiful souls in this journey of telling a story that we all will cherish forever. Truly an honour to be part of this team and grateful for all the love that’s been received by the film❤️ blessed🙏”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Awarapan 2 released in theatres on August 14 and marks the first on-screen collaboration between Disha Patani and Emraan Hashmi. The film has reportedly been performing strongly at the box office, with a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 210.20 crore.

The film’s performance adds to Disha Patani’s recent run at the box office, following her 2026 release Welcome To The Jungle. With Awarapan 2 continuing to draw attention, Disha’s latest social media post gives fans a glimpse into her experience of being part of the sequel and the journey behind its making.

Also Read : Awarapan 2’s dream run to be interrupted by Toxic, but trade celebrates its success: “Awarapan 2 is a reasonably priced mid-range film, just like most Vishesh Films ventures. Returns are going to be HUGE”

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