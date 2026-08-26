Awarapan 2’s dream run to be interrupted by Toxic, but trade celebrates its success: “Awarapan 2 is a reasonably priced mid-range film, just like most Vishesh Films ventures. Returns are not going to be HUGE”

Awarapan 2 had a huge opening and then managed to sustain very well due to a positive word of mouth. As of Monday, it has collected Rs. 135.90 crores. The film would have had a dream run, but it would be thwarted by Toxic, which releases on August 26. Nevertheless, trade is jubilant that a film, whose first part could not even collect Rs. 10 crores, has set the box office on fire.

Awarapan 2’s dream run to be interrupted by Toxic, but trade celebrates its success: “Awarapan 2 is a reasonably priced mid-range film, just like most Vishesh Films ventures. Returns are not going to be HUGE”

Trade veteran Taran Adarsh said, “Mukesh Bhatt and I have known each other for almost four decades now. Since the time of the release date announcement of Awarapan 2, he was very confident about the film. Vishesh Bhatt was taking over and I remember he told me, ‘Let the fresh energy come in’!”

He added, “Awarapan’s first part did not get the due at that point of time, but that film had scored in terms of recall value and nostalgia over a period of years. I am genuinely happy for Emraan Hashmi. He was going through a great phase and suddenly, he faced a dip. Then, there was The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which was a web series, but it indicated that his popularity is intact. And now, Awarapan 2 has really brought him back. After all, the box office numbers are a true test in terms of where you stand. He has bounced back in a very big way.”

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, stated, “Awarapan 2 is a film that suits the current times. It worked due to three reasons. Firstly, the 2007 film failed at the ticket window but the music didn’t flop. It went into ringtones, then into playlists, then into an endless YouTube afterlife. Secondly, the dialogue in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, ‘Akkha Bollywood ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf’ detonated across the internet. It gave a whole generation permission to celebrate Emraan Hashmi out loud, without irony, without the guilty-pleasure asterisk. Thirdly, the genre is just right. Heartbreak and longing are the oldest reliable currency Hindi cinema has. By 2007, the audience was fatigued of it. However, by 2025, painful romance had been gone from the big screen long enough to feel like a revelation again. And the audience came roaring back for it.”

When asked about the lifetime, Taran Adarsh opined, “Welcome To The Jungle got interrupted after two weeks due to Dhamaal 4. But Awarapan 2 is not even getting two complete weeks as Toxic releases on Wednesday. It is a mighty opponent, which will take a fantastic start. Thankfully, Awarapan 2 is a reasonably priced mid-range film, just like most Vishesh Films ventures. Hence, the returns are not going to be huge. So, I am happy that not just Emraan Hashmi but even Vishesh Films and my friend Mukesh Bhatt are back!”

Suniel Wadhwa, co-founder and director at film production and distribution firm Karmic Films, explained, “The lifetime depends on the showcasing that it gets from August 26. Single-screen and two-screen cinemas are ruled out. I guess it will get one or two shows in four-screen theatres.”

He continued, “The good part is that 2026 is increasingly proving that theatrical business is not dependent on the size of the film. It is about the strength of the proposition. A mid-budget film with the right emotion, music, positioning and audience connect can outperform much larger films. I believe this is very healthy for the business.”

He also said, “Though it rode on nostalgia, that can be an accelerator, not an insurance policy. Nostalgia will help you get an opening, but what happens later depends on the film’s merit.”

He signed off by saying, “Awarapan 2’s success shows that audiences have not abandoned cinemas. They have just become more selective.”

Also Read: From Awarapan 2 To Gunmaaster G9, Emraan Hashmi’s next act looks interestingly well-timed

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