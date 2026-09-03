Excel Entertainment’s Mirzapur The Movie is a rare film based on a web series after the release of its three seasons. But for Shweta Tripathi, one of the leads of the film, there is an added excitement as this is her widest theatrical release till date. “All my films before this have released in limited capacity in theatres, be it Masaan, Haraamkhor or Gone Kesh. These are beautiful films and I will do them again and again. But here, the shows are in thousands! This is included in your experience of doing things,” she said in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama.

EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tripathi on Mirzapur The Movie being her BIGGEST theatrical release till date, “I am not thinking about the box office”; also confirms the show’s Season 4 being in development

Shweta believes that the film is a “huge” responsibility as this has become possible because of the fans of Mirzapur, the show. “They have given so much love that there is a demand,” she said. “The characters have become household names. This is a celebration for the fans. This is our gift to them. How else as makers, actors and creators say ‘thank you’? People will watch this film with friends. This is not a film you will watch alone. People are going to go in groups and there are so many people who are tagging us after buying the tickets.”

Shweta is all praise for Gurmmeet Singh, the director of Mirzapur series and movie. “He is not only intelligent but also super kind. He wants everyone to do well. Irrespective of a character appears for two minutes, two scenes or 20 minutes, he wants his people to win. His energy gets spread on the sets. We are calling Mirzapur a family because of that man,” she said.

Shweta had already played Golu Gupta for three seasons in the show before playing her in the film. But this didn’t make things easier for her because the film is based in Season 1 and Golu’s journey had transformed in Seasons 2 and 3. “Going from season 1 to 2 was a different challenge and from 2 to 3 was way different too. Now that the film is based in season 1, you should forget what happened in season 2 and 3. Now, suddenly Bablu (Jitendra Kumar) and Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) are also back. And I make a playlist for my character. It had songs of rock, metal, revenge, frustration and heartbreak. But now that won’t be the case because that reason hasn’t come yet (since the film is based in Season 1).”

Veteran actor Ravi Kishan is an added attraction in Mirzapur The Movie. Shweta said that they got to learn a lot from him while making the film. “He has told us so many valuable things because he is very experienced. He has been here for a very long time. I was at the UP Creator’s Summit. Over there, he told the creators that it’s very important to be original. I totally believe in it. The joy of doing a thing is something we keep forgetting. Earlier, we used to dance as we used to enjoy doing it. But today we are concerned about the likes, shares and traction of our dance video. Arre that is a different thing altogether. You shouldn’t track traction; you should track joy. Then you go into comparisons,” she said.

The three seasons of Mirzapur were based on the web. Hence, they didn’t need any clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and they were able to add a lot of boldness and cuss words. But with Mirzapur The Movie being a film, they were required to get an approval from CBFC.

Reacting on this, Shweta said, “What is very important is to be true to the nature of Mirzapur. We don’t add boldness just to titillate the audience. In Mirzapur, that is the emotion. This is how people speak. As makers, we do have a certain responsibility. But we need to ensure that the audience shouldn’t feel cheated. We have tried our best to ensure that the audience enjoys the flavour while also respecting what CBFC says and wants.”

The actress has a good opinion of CBFC overall. “They are also reasonable people. It is important to understand that if someone is saying something to you, why he or she is doing it and finding your way around it.”

When a film releases in theatres and that too with a good number of shows, box office, obviously, becomes a factor. “To be honest, I am not thinking about the box office,” said Shweta. “I don’t have any number in mind. I am just hoping that the audience turns up to watch and they enjoy the film. Obviously, it is show business, so the business side of it is very important. So, I am just hoping and praying. The makers have made it with a lot of hard work. Every project is a result of hard work. But here, I have witnessed the hard work personally and professionally.”

When asked about the future of the Mirzapur universe, Shweta shared, “Season four is being written. It’s in development and I can’t wait for that. I think the number 4 is lucky for us – Mirzapur is releasing on September 4 and Season 4 is being written.”

Shweta is also all set to appear in the third season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen. When asked its status, she said, “Even I would like to ask Netflix the question you just asked. Its director Siddharth Sengupta is lovely. It was announced but I don’t know what happened to that.”

Also Read: Sonal Chauhan reveals she was ‘nervous’ before entering Mirzapur: The Movie; says, “There are a lot of iconic characters in Mirzapur who have already built a relationship with the audience”

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