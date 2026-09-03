Kubbra Sait reveals she took a suicide prevention course during pandemic: “What if someone called me and I didn’t know how to help them”

Kubbra Sait has often spoken about the importance of human connection. During Suicide Prevention Month, she shared a personal experience from the pandemic and highlighted the importance of being there for others during difficult times.

Kubbra Sait reveals she took a suicide prevention course during pandemic: “What if someone called me and I didn’t know how to help them”

In a recent interaction, Kubbra revealed that she took a suicide prevention course during the pandemic. Her decision came from a simple concern — what if someone reached out to her for help and she did not know how to respond?

Reflecting on the experience, Kubbra spoke about how even small interactions with strangers can create a sense of connection. She shared that she often smiles at strangers to see how they respond, with some returning the gesture while others looking at her with suspicion.

For Kubbra, however, these everyday exchanges represent something deeper. She believes that people do not always have to handle everything on their own and that reaching out to and supporting one another can make a difference.

Speaking about why she decided to take the course, Kubbra said, “During the pandemic, something amazing happened. I took a suicide prevention course because what if someone called me and I didn’t know how to help them?”

With September observed as Suicide Prevention Month, Kubbra also encouraged people to take a moment to consider how they care for themselves and those around them. She stressed the importance of checking in, reaching out and simply being present for someone who may be struggling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

She also pointed out that self-care does not necessarily need to involve complicated routines. Simple activities such as stepping outside, moving the body or doing something that brings comfort can also help people take a moment for themselves.

Through her message, Kubbra highlighted the value of compassion, human connection and awareness. Her reflections serve as a reminder that supporting others and taking care of oneself can be part of an ongoing conversation, especially when someone may need support.

Also Read: Kubbra Sait finds a “magnetic” spot on her forehead, shares hilarious video

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