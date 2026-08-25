Actress and entrepreneur Digangana Suryavanshi is stepping into the beauty industry with Glamirk, a cosmetics brand she has co-founded with Aqueel Ahmed, Poonam Dadhich and Vijay Laxmi Sharma. The brand aims to approach beauty as a form of personal expression rather than prescribing a single definition of how women should look.

Digangana Suryavanshi turns entrepreneur with Glamirk; says, “My own cosmetic brand was wishful thinking”

For Suryavanshi, Glamirk also represents a personal journey that began with her early fascination with makeup and continued through years of working in front of the camera.

Digangana Suryavanshi Turns Beauty Experience Into Entrepreneurship

Suryavanshi began her career in television as a teenager and later ventured into films, appearing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil projects. Her entertainment career has given her years of exposure to makeup, styling and different visual identities.

Glamirk marks another step in that journey, this time with Suryavanshi taking on an entrepreneurial role. Rather than positioning herself as someone who dictates beauty trends, the actress wants the brand to give consumers room to interpret products according to their own preferences.

A lipstick, for instance, can look different depending on a person's skin tone, outfit or mood. This idea of individual interpretation forms an important part of the brand's positioning.

‘My Own Cosmetic Brand Was Wishful Thinking’

Suryavanshi has previously spoken about her long-standing relationship with makeup while announcing Glamirk on social media. Looking back at her journey, she recalled experimenting with her mother's cosmetics as a child before eventually creating a beauty brand of her own.

“My own cosmetic brand” was wishful thinking until it turned into reality with Glamirk! For all that has conspired to make this happen, the thought, the effort, the team, and the blessings, I’m very grateful,” she wrote.

The actress added, “From trying on Mom’s makeup as a kid to owning the makeup I wear, God has been kind.”

She also expressed hope that Glamirk would become part of consumers' everyday beauty routines, writing, “From my makeup table to yours, may Glamirk become a part of your beauty rituals, your little moments, and your everyday stories.”

Glamirk Focuses On Different Versions Of Beauty

The brand's approach comes at a time when beauty consumers are increasingly experimenting with different aesthetics rather than following one fixed style. Minimal makeup, bold looks, traditional Indian beauty and global trends can all exist within the same person's routine.

Glamirk is being positioned around this flexibility, with the idea that consumers do not have to identify themselves as either minimalists or full-glam beauty enthusiasts.

For Suryavanshi, the brand is therefore not simply an extension of her experience in the entertainment industry. It is an attempt to translate years of exposure to beauty and makeup into products that consumers can make their own.

From Television To Films And Now Beauty

Suryavanshi first gained recognition on television before becoming the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 9. She subsequently made her Bollywood debut with Jalebi and FryDay, and went on to work in Telugu and Tamil cinema with Hippi and Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale.

Alongside her acting career, she pursued academics and completed an MBA from NMIMS Mumbai.

With Glamirk, Suryavanshi is now adding entrepreneurship to her professional journey. The brand's larger proposition centres on allowing consumers to experiment with beauty without being restricted to a particular aesthetic or identity.

Also Read: Digangana Suryavanshi SLAPS defamation notice against Showstopper director Manish Harishankar after he accuses her of extortion and criminal breach of trust: “A cheap publicity stunt”

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