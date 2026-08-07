Zee TV’s ongoing show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan is set to explore the darker side of college life as the show addresses the issue of bullying and ragging through Soni’s (Vaaishnavi Prajapati) ongoing journey. Known for portraying socially relevant subjects alongside its family drama, the show will highlight the emotional and psychological impact that relentless bullying can have on an individual.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan actress Vaaishnavi Prajapati opens up about Soni’s ragging track; says, “Reading the script itself was an emotional experience for me”

Vaaishnavi Prajapati, who plays Soni, opened up about filming the emotionally challenging track and revealed that reading the script itself affected her. Sharing her perspective on the subject, the actress said, "Reading the script itself was an emotional experience for me. Since most of my studies happened online, I've been fortunate enough to have never experienced ragging personally, although I know it's a reality for many students. While shooting these scenes, I truly felt how serious the issue is and it made me realize how deeply it can affect a person. A little harmless fun among friends is completely different, but ragging that humiliates or traumatizes someone is unacceptable. The sequence where Soni's clothes get torn was especially difficult to perform because it made me think about how heartbreaking it would be if something like this happened to someone in real life."

Soni has been portrayed as a confident and spirited young woman, making her inability to fight back against the bullying particularly significant in the current storyline. For Vaaishnavi, portraying Soni’s vulnerability helped her understand why victims of bullying may sometimes find themselves unable to respond despite being strong individuals. The actress further added, "I would often wonder why Soni, who has always been portrayed as such a strong girl, wasn't fighting back. But as I performed those scenes of her silently enduring the bullying, I understood the emotional impact it can have on a person. As an actor, I felt incredibly emotional while shooting this track, but at the same time, I also felt grateful to be a part of a story that sheds light on such an important issue."

The upcoming episodes will take the storyline further as Shivani, the student responsible for bullying Soni, allegedly manipulates the situation and makes it appear as though Soni was the one who harassed her. With the college beginning to believe Shivani’s version of events, Soni finds herself in a difficult situation and faces the possibility of expulsion.

With no one else to turn to, Soni reaches out to Sneha for support. The upcoming track will explore whether Sneha and her family manage to uncover the truth and stand by Soni, or whether Shivani’s accusations threaten Soni’s future.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan stars Amandeep Sidhu as Sneha and Sheizaan Khan as Siddhu in lead roles. The show airs every day at 9:00 PM on Zee TV.

Also Read: Sheizaan Khan opens up about his heroic entry as Siddhu in Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan; says, “What drew me in was his innocence”

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