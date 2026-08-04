Ravi Kishan’s viral memes have now reached Europe, with football clubs Juventus and Borussia Dortmund recreating his popular moments on Instagram.

Ravi Kishan’s viral ‘Headquarters’ meme reaches Europe as Juventus and Borussia Dortmund join the trend

Best known for his extensive body of work in Bhojpuri cinema and for films such as Mukkabaaz and Laapataa Ladies, the 57-year-old actor and Member of Parliament has recently found himself at the centre of a very different kind of stardom, emerging as one of the internet’s favourite meme subjects in recent weeks.

Both clubs shared videos featuring their own players reworked with the same comic timing and references that have made Kishan a meme sensation in India. Juventus went a step further, putting together a compilation of some of the actor’s most popular viral moments, prominently featuring his now well known “Headquarters” remark, a line that has practically become internet shorthand.

The meme originated from Kishan’s appearance on Amazon Prime Video’s reality show Alliance, where he departed early to attend to responsibilities in his constituency, Gorakhpur. While explaining his exit to fellow contestants, he said he had been summoned for national duty and needed to leave the “headquarters” immediately, a line that quickly went viral across social media.

Another clip from the show, in which Kishan mixed up the phrase “work from home” into “home from work”, also caught the internet’s attention around the same time.

Speaking to Mid-Day about his unexpected internet fame, Kishan said people had started recognising him specifically for his viral popularity, recalling being told that he had become one of the most talked about personalities online in the country. He added that he keeps receiving these clips from people around him, admitting that the scale of the attention sometimes leaves him a little surprised.

Also Read: Ravi Kishan is internet’s newest NATIONAL TREASURE and India’s most wholesome meme SUPERSTAR: How his unfiltered charm, hilarious clips, NON-THREATENING persona won over Gen Z

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