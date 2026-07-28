Long before he was cast in Amri, Jim Sarbh had already put pen to paper on the life of Amrita Sher-Gil, penning a play about the artist during his younger years.

Jim Sarbh reveals he wrote a play on Amrita Sher-Gil years before joining Mira Nair’s Amri

Sarbh, known for his work in the biopic space through Neerja (2016), Rocket Boys (2022), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) and his most recent series Made in India: A Titan Story, now joins the ensemble of Amri, a film based on the life of the Hungarian-Indian painter.

A long-standing fascination with Sher-Gil

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Sarbh spoke about his admiration for Sher-Gil, an interest that predates his casting in the film by several years.

“I had written a play about her when I was much younger,” Sarbh revealed, adding that he had also read a compilation of Sher-Gil’s correspondence compiled by her nephew, the contemporary artist Vivan Sundaram.

“It’s such a fascinating read! Especially because this was the 1940s and you get to see someone so progressive and ahead of her time in so many ways. It’s almost like you read her correspondence and it makes you think, ‘What happened to the world? Why do we appear to have gone backwards?’ It’s incredible,” he said.

Working with Mira Nair on Amri

Amri traces Sher-Gil’s life between 1915 and 1941, following her journey across Hungary, India and France as she emerged as one of the most significant avant-garde female artists of the early twentieth century.

Sarbh described the character of Sher-Gil as “fascinating” and spoke about the experience of working with the film’s director and co-writer, Mira Nair.

“I’m very excited to see how it turns out. It has been lovely to work with Mira and the cast she assembled. It is such an inspiring and interesting story,” he said.

The ensemble cast

In Amri, Sarbh plays Karl Khandalavala, joining a cast that includes Anjali Sivaraman as Sher-Gil, Anjana Vasan as Indira Sher-Gil, Krisztián Csákvári as Victor Egan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Madam Azurie, Jaideep Ahlawat as Umrao Singh Sher-Gil, Emily Watson as Marie-Antoinette Gottesman and Jean-Phillipe Renaud as Lucien Simon.

Chopra Jonas is also serving as one of the film’s executive producers.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares sweet moment as daughter Malti Marie watches ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’

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