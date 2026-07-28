Batwara 1947 trailer launch: Javed Akhtar calls communalism a ‘STUPID idea’ prevalent for over 100 years: “People dislike those whom they have never even met”

Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi, lyricist Javed Akhtar, writer Asghar Wajahat and producer Aparna Purohit attended the trailer launch of Batwara 1947 in Mumbai. Javed Akhtar gave the most impactful speech of the day when he criticized those who indulge in communalism.

Batwara 1947 trailer launch: Javed Akhtar calls communalism a ‘STUPID idea’ prevalent for over 100 years: “People dislike those whom they have never even met”

A journalist asked how, after so many years of independence, people are still doing politics in the name of position and what’s the reason behind it. Javed Akhtar said, “Sampradayikta (communalism) kharaab toh hai hi aur yeh bewakoofi ki baat bhi hai. Imagine if I make a statement like ‘People of Pune are misers’, it will be wrong. After all, every kind of people reside in Pune. Similarly, to paint a community with a brush is also unjustified. Har community mein har tarah ke log hote hain.”

Javed continued, “Imagine if someone says, ‘People in Allahabad love light pink colour’. It’s a stupid statement! In every community, there are some good people, some very honest people and some very bad people. The difference is that bure log apni buriyaon se thode high-profile ho jaate hain. The honest man, meanwhile, is busy with his work and providing for his family. So, you don’t feel his presence. He’s not giving statements as well.”

Javed Akhtar further said, “There’s a very interesting observation that you must all think about. I know many communal people. Not a single such communal person exists who doesn’t have friends from other communities. Unke jo dost hai doosri community ke, woh acche log hain. Toh bure log kaun hai? Woh hain jinhe yeh nahin jaante. They hold a negative point of view about those whom they have never even met!”

He ended his answer by saying, “In short, communalism is a stupid idea going on for around 100-125 years in the Indian subcontinent. As I said before, it's not just sad but also stupid. Toh main sochta hoon ki bure hone mein utna aitraaz nahin hai lekin agar aap soche ki ‘main bewakoof hoon’, toh aapko bhi bura lagega!”

Sunny Deol then made a plea, “I request everybody to please stick to Batwara 1947. Hum Batwara 1947 ke liye aaye hain. Wohi hamara topic hona chahiye. We want to promote this film and tell people to come and see it. So, my humble request to everyone to please stick to the film.”

Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and releases in cinemas on August 14.

Also Read: Sunny Deol gets TEARY-EYED at trailer launch as Rajkumar Santoshi reveals Batwara 1947 was the LAST film Dharmendra watched: “He said, ‘Yeh picture bahut chalegi'”

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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