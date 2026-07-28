The actress-model's emotional Instagram note has reignited speculation about trouble in her reported marriage with the rapper.

Rumours surrounding the reported marriage of rapper-singer Badshah and actress-model Isha Rikhi have intensified after the latter shared an emotional note on social media. While speculation about their alleged separation has been making headlines over the past few days, Rikhi's latest Instagram post has further fuelled discussions, with many wondering if it hints at trouble in their relationship.

Isha Rikhi breaks silence on separation rumours with Badshah with cryptic post: “Silence was never acceptance”

On July 28, Isha Rikhi took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message in which she spoke about fear, silence, and choosing courage. Although she did not mention Badshah by name, the words in the post, coupled with the ongoing rumours surrounding their marriage, has sparked widespread speculation online.

The note read, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. it was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)



She accompanied the post with heartbreak emojis, prompting fans and social media users to speculate that the message may be connected to the ongoing reports about her reported separation from the musician.

The latest development comes just days after Rikhi shared a video featuring romantic moments with Badshah, including glimpses from what appeared to be their intimate traditional wedding ceremony. However, it was the caption that attracted significant attention. “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope,” she had written, a message that many now believe may have hinted at underlying issues in their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)



Reports about Badshah and Isha Rikhi's marriage first surfaced earlier this year after videos from their wedding ceremony began circulating online. The couple was reportedly married in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends. While Badshah has not publicly spoken about either his relationship or the reported marriage, Rikhi and members of her family had seemingly confirmed the union through a series of social media posts.

Following her latest statement, several members of the entertainment industry extended their support to Rikhi by reacting to her post, including actress Jasmin Bhasin. Fans also flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement, while many urged her to prioritise her well-being.

As of now, Badshah has not issued any public statement regarding the ongoing rumours or Rikhi's latest post. With speculation continuing to grow, all eyes remain on whether either of them will address the reports in the coming days.

For the unversed, this the rapper's second marriage. Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih in 2012 and the couple parted ways after eight years of marriage in 2020. They co-parent their daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

Also Read: Badshah applauds Jai Randhhawa’s journey on Indian Idol finale: “He has made his place in the industry on his own”

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