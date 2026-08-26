The actor and singer turns to devotion with a soothing new track featuring his vocals, composed and written by Paddy Shivoham and Dheeraj Kumar.

Aparshakti Khurana has marked the holy month of Shravan with a special musical offering dedicated to Lord Shiva. The actor-singer has released ‘Kan Kan Mein Shankar Hai’, a devotional track that sees him explore a spiritual and musical space beyond the romantic and friendship-themed songs he is known for.

Aparshakti Khurana releases ‘Kan Kan Mein Shankar Hai’ for Shravan; dedicates special track to Lord Shiva

The track arrives during Shravan, a period considered significant for devotees of Lord Shiva, and brings together soothing vocals, devotional melodies and subtle instrumentation. Aparshakti has lent his voice to the song, while Paddy Shivoham and Dheeraj Kumar have contributed as composers and lyricists.

With a slow, comforting arrangement, ‘Kan Kan Mein Shankar Hai’ aims to create a peaceful listening experience. The track’s musical arrangement incorporates the flute, adding to its devotional character, while Aparshakti’s vocals form the centrepiece of the song.

Sharing the track with his followers on social media, Aparshakti wrote, “Some songs are made with music. Some are made with devotion. This one comes from a little bit of both.” The release has also received a response from listeners on social media, with several fans expressing their appreciation for the devotional track. One user described the song as “A treat for all Shivaites,” while another called it “So calming beautiful.” The comments reflected the audience’s response to Aparshakti’s shift towards devotional music.

The song also gives Aparshakti an opportunity to showcase his vocal abilities in a genre that differs from his earlier musical outings. His association with music has seen him lend his voice to tracks across different moods, and ‘Kan Kan Mein Shankar Hai’ marks a more spiritual addition to that repertoire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)



The release comes at a time when devotional music continues to find a strong audience across digital platforms, particularly during festivals and religious occasions. By timing the song with Shravan, the makers have positioned the track as a musical offering for Shiva devotees during the holy month.

‘Kan Kan Mein Shankar Hai’ is now available on the Saregama Bhakti Official YouTube channel and across leading audio streaming platforms. With its devotional theme and understated musical arrangement, the track adds a spiritual note to Aparshakti Khurana’s musical journey during Shravan.

Also Read: Gunmaaster G9 director Aditya Datt reveals Aparshakti Khurana was his first choice to play the villain; says, “He has never played an out-and-out commercial and crazy-ass villain”

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