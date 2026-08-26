Colours may come and go, black never fades. And there are no two ways about it. Black brings with it a strong charm and confidence that other colours may not, and that’s exactly what matters when you’ve got to serve a fashion statement.
Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee to Saqib Saleem: 5 Bollywood men in black who never disappoint
These Bollywood men know that, and that’s why they never disappoint!
Ali Fazal
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Signature is the definition that Ali Fazal brings as he dons a full-black suit with a metallic textured finish and floral details all over his shirt that makes it a standout. Letting the outfit breathe, Fazal layers his look with tinted shades and contemporary rings to go with.
Saqib Saleem
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Saqib Saleem is owning the modern fashion template like a pro as he serves a statement in a full black shirt tucked into flared pants, clearly defining the ‘modern man’ image. The Kaptaan star pairs his look with a layered silver neckchain and rounds out his attire with black shoes.
Aparshakti Khurana
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Aparshakti Khurana keeps it sharp and edgy in a fine black suit with elevated borders. The Stree star adds definition to his look with striking accessories featuring a dramatic, layered pearl neckpiece, classic metal watch and black-tinted frames. Speak of looking uber cool the classy way!
Abhishek Banerjee
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Abhishek Banerjee elevates street style wear by donning black denims and layering a black T-shirt with a dramatic leather jacket featuring ribbed patterns, zipped details and pockets. If the outfit alone speaks the loudest, accessories can only do so much!
Vijay Verma
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Holidaying? Vijay Verma shows how to fuse black outfits even during your vacations! The Darlings actor sports a funky, printed co-ord featuring shorts and elevates it with a stacked neckpiece, a metal watch, a bracelet, and chunky shades.
From vacation looks to high-end event wears, these actors know ways to impress the audience in black ensembles!
Also Read: Gunmaaster G9 director Aditya Datt reveals Aparshakti Khurana was his first choice to play the villain; says, “He has never played an out-and-out commercial and crazy-ass villain”
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