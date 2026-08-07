India Ke Top 1%, hosted by Anil Kapoor, to premiere on September 5; actor says, “It will surprise you and keep you on your toes”

Star Plus and JioHotstar are set to bring a new family game show, India Ke Top 1%, to Indian audiences this festive season. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show is set to premiere on September 5 and will offer a different take on the traditional quiz format by focusing on how contestants think rather than simply testing their general knowledge.

India Ke Top 1%, hosted by Anil Kapoor, to premiere on September 5; actor says, “It will surprise you and keep you on your toes”

The internationally acclaimed format, the 1% Club, has previously been adapted in several countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Greece, Australia, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, Mexico and the USA. With its Indian adaptation, the format will be presented as India Ke Top 1%, with Anil Kapoor taking on the role of host.

Ahead of the premiere, Anil Kapoor spoke about what viewers can expect from the show and said, "I'm thrilled to announce that India Ke Top 1% premieres on 5th September. Witnessing the grand launch of the show in such a spectacular setting made this announcement even more special. India Ke Top 1% is unlike anything audiences have seen before. It will surprise you and keep you on your toes because it's not about how much you know; it's about how you think. Every challenge tests your observation, logic, presence of mind and your ability to stay calm under pressure.”

He added, “The best part is that everyone at home can play along with every question and discover how their own minds work. There will be moments that amaze you, moments that make you question your first instinct, and moments that remind you that intelligence comes in many forms. If you think you have what it takes to be among India's Top 1%, register now and take on the challenge."

Unlike conventional quiz shows that primarily revolve around knowledge-based questions, India Ke Top 1% is designed around logic, observation and common sense. The format also allows viewers at home to participate alongside the contestants, making it a family-oriented game show that can be played from the living room.

Star Plus recently unveiled the show at a launch event attended by industry leaders and distinguished guests, marking one of the channel’s major non-fiction launches. The show is expected to add a new format to the Hindi television and streaming landscape with its emphasis on thought processes and everyday reasoning.

India Ke Top 1% will premiere on September 5 and will be available on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor to host Star Plus reality show India Ke Top 1%; new format to test logic, reasoning and decision-making skills

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