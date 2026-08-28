The couple married in 2018 and have two children, daughter Mehr and son Guriq.

Angad Bedi pens loving birthday note for wife Neha Dhupia: “I love you now and forever”

Angad Bedi celebrated his wife and actor Neha Dhupia’s birthday with a heartfelt social media post, sharing a collection of special moments from their relationship. The actor took to Instagram to wish Neha and expressed his love for her while recalling their journey together.

Angad Bedi pens loving birthday note for wife Neha Dhupia: “I love you now and forever”

Angad shared a video carousel featuring several heartwarming pictures of the couple. The post also included a candid video of Neha dancing and enjoying herself. Along with the visuals, Angad penned a loving birthday message for his wife.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl inside and outside.. Through thick n thin..,.. @nehadhupia i love you now and forever," he wrote.

Neha responded to the birthday wish in the comments section, writing, "My heart," along with a heart emoji. Fans also joined in to wish the actor and flooded the post with birthday messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BISHAN SINGH BEDI (@angadbedi)

Neha and Angad tied the knot in an intimate Gurudwara ceremony in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Mehr, in November that year. In October 2021, they became parents for the second time with the arrival of their son Guriq.

Over the years, the couple has also collaborated professionally. Apart from their individual acting projects, Neha and Angad came together for their talk show Double Date, adding another project to their journey together.

Meanwhile, Neha received birthday wishes from several friends and family members on social media. Among those who extended their wishes were Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jackky Bhagnani, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Angad’s birthday post offered a glimpse into the couple’s personal bond, with the actor marking the occasion by sharing memories and a message dedicated to his wife.

Also Read : Karishma Tanna reveals why she delayed parenthood; says, “I didn’t want a baby because I felt the world wasn’t ready for another child”

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