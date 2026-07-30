Karishma Tanna reveals why she delayed parenthood; says, “I didn’t want a baby because I felt the world wasn’t ready for another child”

Actor Karishma Tanna spoke about one of the most personal decisions of her life, embracing parenthood, during her appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s chat show Double Date. Karishma revealed that she and her husband, Varun Bangera, were initially hesitant about having a baby because of the uncertain state of the world.

Karishma Tanna reveals why she delayed parenthood; says, “I didn’t want a baby because I felt the world wasn’t ready for another child”

From the COVID-19 pandemic to ongoing global conflicts, the couple questioned whether it was the right time to bring a child into the world. Karishma Tanna and Varun are now blessed with a baby boy.

Reflecting on their thought process, Karishma shared that the decision was not an easy one. She said, “I didn’t want a baby because I felt the world wasn’t ready for another child. There was COVID, there are wars happening, and so much uncertainty around us. We were genuinely confused about whether we should bring our baby into this world.”

Karishma added that despite their fears, they eventually chose to move forward with hope, saying, “But then, finally, we decided, and we are here now. We just want the best for our baby.”

Karishma’s admission on Double Date offered a glimpse into the emotional conversations many couples have before starting a family, particularly amid global uncertainty. While events around the world initially made the couple question parenthood, they ultimately chose to embrace the journey, with their focus now on providing the best possible future for their child.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera blessed with baby boy on auspicious Guru Purnima

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