Kriti Sanon takes a funny dig at those discussing her outfit in her Rakshabandhan ad as “Rakhi fashion committee”, posts adorable Rakhi picture with sister Nupur

Kriti Sanon has added a playful twist to the ongoing conversation around her Rakshabandhan look with her latest social media post. While the actor recently shared a thoughtful perspective on women, fashion and cultural traditions, she has now chosen to bring some light-heartedness to the conversation with a Rakshabandhan post featuring her and sister Nupur Sanon tying rakhis to each other.

Kriti Sanon takes a funny dig at those discussing her outfit in her Rakshabandhan ad as “Rakhi fashion committee”, posts adorable Rakhi picture with sister Nupur

Sharing a picture of their hands tied together in the festive spirit, Kriti captioned the post, “While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session 🙈 We’re focusing on what really matters. ❤️👭 Happy Rakhi to all ❤️.” With the witty “Rakhi fashion committee” reference, Kriti appears to be having some fun with the ongoing discussion around the ad, while gently redirecting the focus towards what Rakshabandhan is truly about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

The post brings a refreshing and playful energy to the conversation. Rather than letting discussions around fashion overshadow the occasion, Kriti chose to celebrate the bond she shares with her sister and the emotions at the heart of the festival. Her latest post also complements her earlier message that “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions.”

For the unversed, Kriti’s Rakshabandhan ad for GIVA sparked a lot of controversy because of her outfit. Although the actress responded with a strong message, the brand pulled down the ad and apologized.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon shares candid photo dump on Instagram; gives fans a peek into her life beyond the spotlight

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