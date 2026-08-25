Ananya Panday shares her take on style and beauty: “I feel most stylish when I’m doing my own thing”

Ananya Panday believes that personal style is less about keeping up with trends and more about feeling comfortable and confident in what one wears. The actor, who often experiments with her fashion choices, recently opened up about her approach to style, her monsoon wardrobe essentials, holiday plans and a simple beauty tip. Ananya said this to Filmfare while sharing some of her lifestyle preferences.

Ananya Panday shares her take on style and beauty: “I feel most stylish when I’m doing my own thing”

For Ananya, comfort plays an important role in looking stylish. She said she prefers dressing in a way that reflects her personality rather than following every new fashion trend. “Feeling comfortable in what I’m wearing and not following too many trends. If you’re unhappy with your outfit, it shows on your face. I feel most stylish when I’m doing my own thing and not listening to too many opinions.”

When it comes to dressing during the monsoon, Ananya prefers easy and breathable outfits that allow her to stay comfortable through the season. She listed shorts, loose linen clothes and breezy skirts among her monsoon essentials. Even when it comes to skirts, she said she does not mind choosing longer styles, adding that they can work well for the season.

The actor also revealed where she would like to head for a holiday during this time of the year. Her choice would be somewhere in Europe, with Greece or Spain being among her preferred destinations. “Somewhere in Europe, probably Greece or Spain,” she said.

Along with fashion and travel, Ananya also shared a simple beauty tip for those looking for an easy way to refresh their skin. She recommended using rose water, particularly for its refreshing and hydrating effect. “Spray rose water on your face. It instantly refreshes and hydrates the skin.”

Through her choices, Ananya’s lifestyle appears to revolve around finding a balance between comfort, wellness and enjoyment. Whether it is choosing outfits that feel natural, planning a European getaway or keeping her beauty routine simple, the actor shared preferences that reflect her approach to everyday living.

Also Read : Ananya Panday shares glimpses of her spiritual visit to Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga; see pics

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