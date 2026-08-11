Sonal Chauhan attended the trailer launch event of Mirzapur: The Movie, where she recreated a viral dialogue of her co-star Ravi Kishan with a twist.

Sonal Chauhan recreates Ravi Kishan’s viral dialogue at Mirzapur: The Movie trailer launch

Speaking about being part of the film, Chauhan said, “I am so excited that I am a part of Mirzapur: The Movie. I have always been a fan of Mirzapur; I have watched all its seasons. And I thank the makers for making me a part of this beautiful world of Mirzapur.”

She further offered a glimpse into her role, saying, “Hum Mirzapur mein toofan lane waale hain. Lekin badla hoga ya wafaa, woh toh film dekh kar pata chalega on September 4. Jo bhi aap dekhne waale hain, wo aap ke hosh uda dega. Every Mirzapur fan is going to have a blast in the theatres. Mirzapur toh aa gaya hai, bhaukaal will follow my brother.”

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. The film is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. It is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rasika Dugal, among others. Mirzapur: The Movie releases in theatres on September 4.

Also Read: Sonal Chauhan on making Punjabi film debut with Shera, “Mujhe Punjab se ishq ho gaya hai”

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