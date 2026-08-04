The National Award-winning composer opens up about creating a Gen Z-inspired anthem, with lyricist Geet Sagar shaping the playful mood of the track.

Ahead of the premiere of Star Plus' Yeh Fitoor Tera, the makers have unveiled the music video of 'Feel Banate Hain', a vibrant track that has already caught the attention of viewers with its catchy hook line, 'Chal Na Reel Banate Hain, Feel Banate Hain’. Designed to resonate with Gen Z audiences, the song blends upbeat music with a contemporary vibe that reflects the everyday language and experiences of today's youth.

Amit Trivedi reveals how Yeh Fitoor Tera song ‘Chal Na Reel Banate Hain’ was born: “Nowadays, everyone is making reels”

The youthful track is composed by National Award-winning music composer Amit Trivedi, who recently shared the creative process behind one of its most talked-about lines. According to the composer, the hook originated from the idea of creating a song that would feel instantly familiar and relatable to a generation immersed in social media culture.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the phrase 'Chal Na Reel Banate Hain', Amit Trivedi said, "We needed a fun song for this Gen Z show, Yeh Fitoor Tera. The idea was that a girl is singing for the guy she likes. Keeping that in mind, and also thinking about today's times, the line 'Chal Na Reel Banate Hain' came to us. Nowadays, everyone is making reels, so it felt very relatable. I must say, Geet Sagar, who wrote the lyrics, captured the mood beautifully. He described the song really well and perfectly expressed the emotions and mindset of the female protagonist. I had a great time composing this song. After a long time, I got the opportunity to create a light-hearted, fun-loving track, and I thoroughly enjoyed the process."

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Apart from its infectious hook, 'Feel Banate Hain' aims to capture the excitement of young romance, blossoming friendships and the carefree energy associated with Gen Z. With its lively beats, playful visuals and contemporary soundscape, the track serves as an introduction to the tone and world of Yeh Fitoor Tera, which centres on youthful relationships and modern-day emotions.

The makers are banking on the song's relatable lyrics and social media-friendly appeal to connect with younger audiences, especially as short-form content continues to influence music consumption and trends online.

Yeh Fitoor Tera starring Debachandrima Singha Roy, Ishaan Dhawan, is set to premiere on August 5 at 8:30 pm on Star Plus, while viewers can also stream the show anytime on JioHotstar. With 'Feel Banate Hain' already generating buzz ahead of the launch, the series is gearing up to introduce its fresh take on romance and coming-of-age relationships.

Also Read: Yeh Fitoor Tera actor Ishaan Dhawan says Gen Z connects with flawed characters: “Audiences today connect with characters who are not perfect”

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