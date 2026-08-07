The actor reunites with the fashion brand for a nostalgic campaign featuring its latest travel luggage and accessories collection, leaving fans and industry friends impressed.

Fardeen Khan makes an OG comeback with Provogue after 12 years; actor revives iconic brand association in new ‘Reinventing Style’ campaign

Fardeen Khan is bringing back a collaboration that fans may remember from his early career. The actor has reunited with fashion and lifestyle brand Provogue after almost 12 years, returning as its brand ambassador for a new campaign titled ‘Reinventing Style’. The nostalgic collaboration has already caught the attention of fans and several of Fardeen’s industry friends on social media.

Fardeen Khan makes an OG comeback with Provogue after 12 years; actor revives iconic brand association in new ‘Reinventing Style’ campaign

Fardeen had previously been associated with Provogue during the peak of his acting career, becoming one of the faces of the brand at a time when he was among the prominent names in the Hindi film industry. After taking an extended sabbatical from films, the actor made his acting comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, marking his first release following his return to the industry.

Since then, Fardeen has explored both streaming and theatrical projects, gradually re-establishing himself on screen. While the actor continues to explore brand associations, his latest collaboration with Provogue marks a nostalgic return to a partnership that dates back more than a decade.

The new campaign sees Fardeen return in what the brand describes as true ‘OG’ style. Provogue shared the commercial with the caption, “Some duos are too good to stay in the past. So we brought this one back.” The campaign introduces the brand’s latest range of travel luggage and accessories, while simultaneously recreating the nostalgia associated with Fardeen’s earlier association with Provogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Provogue (@provogue.official)



The campaign has also received a warm response from Fardeen’s friends and colleagues in the film industry. Anil Kapoor commented, “Looking great Fardeen,” while Fardeen’s Heyy Babyy co-star Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Smasssshing FK - the OG stylemaster.” Maniesh Paul, Genelia Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Siddharth and Ridhima Pandit, among others, also reacted to the campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Provogue (@provogue.official)



Adding to the nostalgic element, Provogue unveiled two more commercials alongside the first campaign film. Together, the advertisements aim to recreate the chemistry and visual language associated with Fardeen’s earlier Provogue campaigns while presenting the brand’s latest offerings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Provogue (@provogue.official)



Interestingly, Fardeen had previously revisited his association with the brand in 2023 when he shared a throwback from his 2014 campaign on social media. The post offered fans a glimpse into the actor’s earlier collaboration with the fashion label and was reminiscent of the style era associated with his career at the time.

With his latest Provogue campaign, Fardeen Khan has now returned to the brand as its ambassador, giving fans a nostalgic reminder of his OG style while stepping into a new chapter of his career.

Also Read: Fardeen Khan pays heartfelt tribute to late aunt Zarine Khan on her birth anniversary

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.