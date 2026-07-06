The actor-writer is reportedly in talks with multiple filmmakers as he prepares to expand his presence in Hindi cinema.

Adivi Sesh gears up for next Hindi film; action drama expected to go on floors in early 2027

Actor-writer Adivi Sesh is reportedly gearing up for his next Hindi film, as he looks to further strengthen his presence beyond Telugu cinema. According to sources close to the development, the actor is set to headline an action drama that is expected to go on floors in early 2027. While an official announcement is yet to be made, discussions surrounding the project are said to be progressing.

Adivi Sesh gears up for next Hindi film; action drama expected to go on floors in early 2027

Over the years, Adivi Sesh has established himself with content-driven films that blend commercial appeal with strong storytelling. Apart from acting, he has also earned recognition for his work as a writer, contributing to the screenplays of several of his films. His ability to balance both aspects of filmmaking has helped him carve a distinct identity in the industry.

The actor received widespread appreciation for Major, the biographical drama based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, which found audiences across multiple languages, including Hindi. The film's positive response helped introduce Sesh to a wider pan-India audience and further enhanced his visibility in the Hindi market.

Meanwhile, anticipation is also building around his upcoming film Dacoit, which has already generated considerable buzz ahead of its release. With the project attracting attention across industries, industry insiders believe that Sesh's growing popularity has opened doors to new opportunities in Hindi cinema.

A source close to the development shared, "Adivi Sesh has built a strong connection with audiences through content-driven cinema. What makes him unique is his understanding of storytelling, both as an actor and as a writer. The response to films like Major and Dacoit has expanded his audience considerably, and there is definitely growing interest around collaborating with him across different industries and languages."

Although the makers are keeping details of the untitled action drama under wraps, the project is expected to mark another important milestone in Sesh's career. The actor is reportedly in discussions with several filmmakers and production houses before finalising his next Hindi venture.

An official announcement regarding the cast, director and production banner is expected in the coming months. Until then, Adivi Sesh remains focused on his current professional commitments while preparing for what could be a significant new chapter in his journey as an actor and writer in Hindi cinema.

Also Read: Adivi Sesh praises Rao Bahadur, calls it “the most original Telugu film” he’s seen in a long time

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