The release of Main Na Raha Mera, starring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai, has been postponed from October 23, 2026, to December 11, 2026. The decision moves the romantic musical away from a busy October release calendar, giving the film a different theatrical window amid competition from several other releases.

Adhyayan Suman’s Main Na Raha Mera release postponed, set to arrive on December 11

Speaking about the change in release date, Adhyayan Suman said, “Main Na Raha Mera is an extremely personal film for me, and we want audiences to experience its emotions the way we have envisioned them. With a story that explores love, heartbreak and the complexities of ego, it was important for us to find the right window for the film. October 23 had several releases lined up, and we felt that moving to December 11 would give us a better opportunity to bring the film to audiences with the attention it deserves.”

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers have unveiled the film's teaser, followed by its title track, sung by Arijit Singh, and the romantic number ‘Shayad’, voiced by Rekha Bhardwaj. The songs offer a glimpse into the film's emotional narrative, with music forming an integral part of the storytelling.

Producer Dharmesh Sangani also spoke about the decision to shift the release date, saying, “As producers, our responsibility is not just to make a film but also to ensure that it gets the best possible opportunity to connect with audiences in cinemas. October 23 was shaping up to be a crowded release date, and after careful consideration, we decided that December 11 would be a more suitable window for Main Na Raha Mera. The film has a strong emotional core, complemented by music that plays an integral part in its storytelling. We want to give it the right space to reach its audience.”

Directed by Amit Kasaria, Main Na Raha Mera is produced by Dharmesh Sangani under the banner of Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures, in association with T-Series. The film also features Divita Rai and has music composed by Rahul Nair.

Also Read : ‘Shayad’ song from Main Na Raha Mera out now: Rekha Bhardwaj voices Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai’s romantic track

More Pages: Main Na Raha Mera Box Office Collection

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