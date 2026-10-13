The Aditya Dhar directorial follows the first film’s television reach of 53 million viewers within four hours, bringing the franchise’s next chapter to audiences this Dussehra.

The Dhurandhar franchise is set to return to television this Dussehra, with Dhurandhar The Revenge scheduled for its World TV Premiere on Star Gold on October 18 at 7 PM. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the sequel will bring its action, intrigue and high-stakes drama to television audiences following the first film’s reported reach of 53 million viewers within four hours of its television premiere.

Dhurandhar The Revenge world TV premiere date announced; Ranveer Singh starrer to air on Star Gold on October 18

Presented by Jio Studios and produced under B62 Studios, Dhurandhar The Revenge is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. With the story moving forward from the first instalment, the sequel expands the franchise’s world with more action and dramatic developments.

The television premiere follows the first film’s performance on Star Gold, which reached 53 million viewers within four hours, according to the announcement. The upcoming broadcast is expected to extend the franchise’s reach to audiences who can now watch its next chapter from home.

A JioStar spokesperson said, “Dhurandhar delivered a record-breaking TV premiere, demonstrating the movie’s strong appeal among audiences. With Dhurandhar The Revenge, we are excited to bring the next chapter of the franchise to homes across the country. Packed with action, drama, powerful performances and larger-than-life spectacle, the film promises to be an entertaining watch for families when it premieres this Dussehra, on 18th October at 7 PM on Star Gold.”

The sequel is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, with music composed by Shashwat Sachdev. Its ensemble cast and continuation of the original film’s story form the central draw of the latest instalment, which is now set for a television premiere after its theatrical run.

With the festive season offering an opportunity for family viewing, Star Gold is positioning the broadcast as a chance for audiences to revisit the franchise or catch up with its latest chapter on television. Dhurandhar The Revenge will have its World TV Premiere on Sunday, October 18, at 7 PM, exclusively on Star Gold.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC orders 45-50 cuts for Dhurandhar The Revenge’s TV Premiere; U/A 16+ version is 10 minutes shorter

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